Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash

A motorbike and car have collided on a residential street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place in Torry at about 1.20pm.

Locals have labelled a junction as “horrendous” following the accident.

At least six police cars were seen in the area, which has been cordoned off. Multiple streets, including Grampian Road, have been blocked off.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. However, locals say doctors from the nearby Torry Medical Practice rushed to help.

Residents on the road have now raised concerns with The Press & Journal that the junction is a serious hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

‘Junction is horrendous’

Leigh Pirie, 31, who lives near the junction, said: “That junction is horrendous.”

Another concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I have seen crashes and near misses at the junction before.

“There are no stop signs, only one sign that says school.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, January 31 police were called to a two-vehicle, car and motorbike, road crash on Oscar Road, Torry.

“Officers are at the scene and inquiries are continuing. No further details at this time.”

More as we get it.