Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch

By Cameron Roy
February 3, 2023, 3:04 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 7:01 pm
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
A 55-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Insch.

The A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road was closed for almost three hours as a result of the two-car collision.

A silver Mini and another light vehicle collided near the Kellockbank junction at about 2pm.

An 18-year-old woman has also been reported for a driving offence.

Four police cars, including two unmarked ones, were at the scene along with two ambulances.

Officers were diverting traffic through Insch, a 10-minute detour.

However, the road has now reopened following the recovery of both cars.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2pm on Friday, February 3, police were called to the A96 at the junction with the B992 near Insch, following a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“An 18-year-old woman has been reported for a driving offence.

“The road reopened at 4.45pm.”

Two silver cars were photographed being recovered from the scene. Image: Supplied.

Crashes at the junction happen ‘far too often’

Sheila Ann Grant is a resident near the crash site. She said it was not the first time she had seen an accident at the junction.

“Cars are going too fast with a right turn off to Kellockbank and Insch”, she said.

“The crashes happen far too often.

“Plans to dual the road are much needed”.

The crash is the latest in a series of incidents on the A96, and comes as the Scottish Government faces increasing pressure to finally dual the route.

At First Ministers Questions last week, North East MSP Liam Kerr demanded answers from Nicola Sturgeon.

He said: “We are not even a month into the new year and several people have already been seriously injured in collisions.

“These incidents must be a wake-up call for the SNP to finally fulfil its promise of upgrading the road to ensure it as safe as possible for motorists.”

The SNP promised over a decade ago it would dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

However, this was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Greens were brought into government in 2021.

In December, it was announced a final decision on the 16 available options for the project will come later this year.

93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers’ poll

