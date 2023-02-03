Aberdeen’s David Law finishes with a flourish to share the lead at halfway stage of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Aberdeen’s David Law finishes with a flourish to share the lead at halfway stage of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By Reporter
February 3, 2023, 3:36 pm
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s David Law produced a brilliant burst of scoring to claim a share of the halfway lead in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Law covered the front nine at Al Hamra Golf Club in 33 before following an eagle on the 14th with three straight birdies on his way to recording a flawless second round of 64.

That gave the 31-year-old a total of 11 under par which was matched by Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, the twin brother of defending champion Nicolai.

Law, who also shot 64 at the same stage last year to lead by two shots before finishing seventh, told Sky Sports: “It’s really pleasing.

“I just stayed patient. I played good stuff the first 12 holes and didn’t really hole too much, then the last six holes I putted really well which made a big difference.

“I’m excited (for the weekend). It’s a different golf course than we’ve played the last few times we’ve been here.

“The fairways are that tight and firm that everyone’s missing fairways so it probably does play into the hands of the bigger hitters a little bit, but at the same time there’s quite a bit of skill involved in controlling your ball from the rough as well.”

Hojgaard felt his opening 66 had looked better on the scorecard than it did on the course and was similarly unimpressed by a second round of 67.

“(It was) pretty much the same,” the 21-year-old said. “I didn’t drive the ball very good, put myself in the rough and the sand all the time but managed to putt well today and saved some good pars out there.

“It’s one of the areas I want to improve and it’s nice to see some of the stuff I’ve done paying off.”

Asked about the prospect of succeeding Nicolai as champion and becoming the first brothers to win the same DP World Tour event, he added: “There’s still quite a lot of golf left to play but it would be cool to make some history.”

The round of the day came from England’s Dale Whitnell, who carded nine birdies in a flawless 63 to lie a shot off the lead alongside compatriot Daniel Gavins, overnight leader Ryo Hisatsune and Wil Besseling.

“I didn’t play very well yesterday (Thursday), it was a bit of a grind so very satisfying to shoot one under and then today I played a lot better,” Whitnell said.

“I seem to be playing the hard holes really well and the easy holes not so well – I’m two over for the par fives – but I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon 'relishing' Legends Tour card; two more events added to Evening…
Royal Dornoch's former captain Willie MacKay (right) welcomes James Skelton, captain of the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society which is taking the historic clash to the Highlands for the first time.
A first for Royal Dornoch as Oxbridge university (golf) challenge heads north
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Gemma Dryburgh on the 10th tee during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay: Gemma Dryburgh has sent a message with blank cap
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Robert MacIntyre in action on day two of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup will have boosted Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson's Ryder Cup…
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented