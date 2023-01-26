A96: ‘We are not even a month into the new year and several people have already been seriously injured’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was told to “stop the delaying tactics” and outline when the A96 will finally be dualled today.

North East MSP Liam Kerr made the call during FMQs, where he pointed out there have already been three serious crashes on the Aberdeen to Inverness route this year.

He voiced fears that more crashes will occur on the route unless the SNP Government delivers on its decade-long promise to upgrade the road.

Mr Kerr highlighted several accidents in recent weeks to Ms Sturgeon, including one involving a lorry and four cars near the junction for Morgan McVeigh’s at Colpy. Two pensioners were seriously injured.

The mounting calls for action on the A96 come as the Scottish Government also faces increasing pressure on dualling the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed SNP ministers are being inundated with demands to dual both roads from locals and their representatives – almost on a daily basis in some weeks in September and October last year.

‘How many more accidents will it take?’

In December we reported that a final decision on fully dualling the A96 will not be made until well into next year, according to a long awaited study from the Scottish Government.

Transport Scotland confirmed 16 options for the Aberdeen-Inverness route are being looked at in the first half of 2023.

But Mr Kerr told parliament the delay is too long for communities and commuters.

He said: “Plans to upgrade the A96 have been put on hold after the SNP formed a coalition with the Greens last year.

“As part of the power-sharing deal, a review of the project costing an additional £1.8million was undertaken after the Greens raised ‘urgent’ environmental impact concerns about dualling the A96.”

Mr Kerr referenced a Press and Journal reader’s poll which showed 93% of people, 1,221 votes, want the A96 to be dualled in full compared to just 7%, 87 votes, who don’t.

The MSP asked Ms Sturgeon: “In a spate of crashes on the A96, two weeks ago, two people were seriously injured, last week three people were hospitalised and just yesterday two more were hospitalised.

“A P&J poll showed 93% of respondents demanding this road be dualled and Gillian Martin MSP wrote persuasively at the weekend ‘we must dual the A96 for safety, equity, and environmental reasons’.

“However, it is reported that no final decision on dualling has been or will be made perhaps for years.

“How many more accidents and injuries will it take before her government listens to the people of the north-east, stops the delaying tactics and delivers on its decade-old promise to dual this appalling road?”

‘These incidents must be a wake up call’

Mr Kerr later added: “We are not even a month into the new year and several people have already been seriously injured in collisions.

“These incidents must be a wake-up call for the SNP to finally fulfil its promise of upgrading the road to ensure it as safe as possible for motorists.”

In her response, Ms Sturgeon did not give a timescale for the conclusion of the review.

She said: “Firstly, my thoughts go to everyone who sustains injuries on our roads, or indeed anyone who is bereaved in accidents on our roads.

“The government’s commitments in terms of dualling, or indeed upgrading stand. Of course there are assessments and reviews: not least environmental assessments and reviews underway which is right and proper.

“The transport secretary will keep parliament updated as appropriate.”