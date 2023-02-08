Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 37-year-old has been charged following a hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The woman, 44, was knocked down by a vehicle on Auchmill Road, in the Bucksburn area, on January 22.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 6.35pm and found the woman badly hurt on the roadside.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers launched an appeal for information – particularly looking for CCTV footage from the scene of the collision – as part of their investigation.

They have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection to the incident.

He will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a hit-and-run incident on the A96 Auchmill Road, near to the Bucksburn Roundabout.

“The incident took place around 6.35pm on Sunday, January 22. A 44-year-old woman was found injured at the roadside and taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”