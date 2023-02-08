Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
February 8, 2023, 11:57 am
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on January 22. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A 37-year-old has been charged following a hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The woman, 44, was knocked down by a vehicle on Auchmill Road, in the Bucksburn area, on January 22.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 6.35pm and found the woman badly hurt on the roadside.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers launched an appeal for information – particularly looking for CCTV footage from the scene of the collision – as part of their investigation.

They have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection to the incident.

He will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a hit-and-run incident on the A96 Auchmill Road, near to the Bucksburn Roundabout.

“The incident took place around 6.35pm on Sunday, January 22. A 44-year-old woman was found injured at the roadside and taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

