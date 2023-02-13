Charity helps 8,600 animals in north-east as cost-of-living crisis makes vet bills unaffordable for many

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charity helps 8,600 animals in north-east as cost-of-living crisis makes vet bills unaffordable for many

By Ross Hempseed
February 13, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 6:11 am
Rabbits Sasha and Sophia are among those who have been supported by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Rabbits Sasha and Sophia are among those who have been supported by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA

The SSPCA responded to more than 8,600 animals in need across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire last year.

In addition to helping thousands of animals, the team at the rehoming centre in Banchory has also found homes for 571 pets.

It comes as the SSPCA endured its “most challenging year” in its 183-year history due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The rise in prices has led to soaring vet bills and pet owners being unable to take care of their pets, stretching SSPCA services to their limit.

The SSPCA has been inundated with pleas from worried pet owners who cannot afford their bills, with teams receiving more than 250,000 calls.

In response to the need for their services, the organisation piloted Pet Aid in August last year.

This service provided vital pet supplies at 35 foodbank locations for people who need them.

SSPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets.

Owners choosing between feeding themselves or animals

“Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal or making the heartbreaking decision to give their pet up.

“Prevention is in our name and Pet Aid allows us to prevent suffering by not only providing food and supplies to those who need it, instead of picking up the pieces after things have gone wrong.

The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis.”

More than 124 investigations into puppy farming are currently ongoing, Image: SSPCA.

SSPCA animal rescue officers also had to work through tough times with more call-outs than ever – 86,078 last year which is 235 a day.

In addition, they have launched 124 investigations into illegal puppy trade practices.

Ms Campbell added: “Sadly, there are those out there who can and do exploit animals for their own gain.

“Our special investigations unit is at the forefront of the fight against these people, and has ensured a number of them face justice through unparalleled casework.”

60 dogs rescued, two men convicted: We track down the happy puppies saved from clutches of cruel Moray breeders

