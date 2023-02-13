Charity helps 8,600 animals in north-east as cost-of-living crisis makes vet bills unaffordable for many

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SSPCA responded to more than 8,600 animals in need across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire last year.

In addition to helping thousands of animals, the team at the rehoming centre in Banchory has also found homes for 571 pets.

It comes as the SSPCA endured its “most challenging year” in its 183-year history due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The rise in prices has led to soaring vet bills and pet owners being unable to take care of their pets, stretching SSPCA services to their limit.

The SSPCA has been inundated with pleas from worried pet owners who cannot afford their bills, with teams receiving more than 250,000 calls.

In response to the need for their services, the organisation piloted Pet Aid in August last year.

This service provided vital pet supplies at 35 foodbank locations for people who need them.

SSPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets.

Owners choosing between feeding themselves or animals

“Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal or making the heartbreaking decision to give their pet up.

“Prevention is in our name and Pet Aid allows us to prevent suffering by not only providing food and supplies to those who need it, instead of picking up the pieces after things have gone wrong.

The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis.”

SSPCA animal rescue officers also had to work through tough times with more call-outs than ever – 86,078 last year which is 235 a day.

In addition, they have launched 124 investigations into illegal puppy trade practices.

Ms Campbell added: “Sadly, there are those out there who can and do exploit animals for their own gain.

“Our special investigations unit is at the forefront of the fight against these people, and has ensured a number of them face justice through unparalleled casework.”