Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Comedian Michael McIntyre will soon be hitting the road again with his brand new show Magnificent which he’ll also bring to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The English comedian, who continues to break box-office records around the world, last visited Aberdeen on his Big World Tour back in 2018.

The funnyman’s observational comedy and ability to turn everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael’s stand-up tours have sold more than four million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 sold-out shows at London’s O2 for which he was awarded the keys to the famous venue.

Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring new show to Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Michael has become a household name in the UK, widely known as one of Britain’s most successful comedians.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming him to Aberdeen for an evening of pure comedy, delivered in his own unique style. I’m sure this show will be a really popular one with the people of the north-east and we look forward to welcoming him on stage in 2024.”

Comedian Michael McIntyre will return to Aberdeen in 2024. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Michael’s global success continues to flourish with his Big World Tour, which began in early 2017, visiting 20+ countries and culminating in Michael’s Netflix special Showman.

In addition to stand-up, the comedian hosts two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel.

Michael McIntyre will bring his show Magnificent to Aberdeen on Thursday May 16 2024. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 17. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier at pandjlive.com.

You might also like…

Conversation