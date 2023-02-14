Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland cattle sold to a top of 22,000gns for the overall champion at the breed’s annual sale in Oban yesterday.

Breeders from six overseas countries flocked to the two-day event which included the pre-sale show on Sunday, judged by Graeme Easton, from The Ranch, near Forfar.

Leading the way at 22,000gns, was Seamus of Benmore, a May, 2020-born bull from Emma Paterson, who runs the Benmore fold at Auchlyne, Killin.

He is by Torquil 2 of Ubhaidh, out of Dossan Ruadh Og 14 of Benmore.

The buyer was Starlake Cattle Company, based in the United States.

Another foreign buyer purchased the second top priced bull at 6,200gns for the champion aged bull from Castles Estate, near Hursley, Winchester.

This was Eoin Mhor of Castles Estate, a four-year-old bull by Eoin Mhor 17 of Mottistone, out of Furan Beathag 24 of Glengorm.

He heads to work in Germany with Joseph Schneider.

Angus MacDonald’s Ardbhan fold from North Uist, topped at 6.000gns for Falaisg of Ardbhan, a May, 2020-born son of the fold’s 14-year-old stock bull, Gilleaspuig pf Tiretigan.

This black bull is out of Peallachag Phroiseil of Ardbhan, and sold to the Isle of Mull with Andrew and Anne Smith from Ardalanish Farm.

The reserve champion, Gilleasbaig of Balrownie, from Balrownie Farm, Menmuir, near Brechin, sold for 4,800gns to North Yorkshire, with J Carr of Marrick Park, Richmond.

This two-year-old bull is by Corineal 3 of Balmoral, out of Iseabal 9 of Mottistone.

In the females, it was Ken and Eva Brown’s Craigowmill fold, Kinross, which topped the trade at 9,000gns and 6,800gns.

Dearest was the couple’s reserve female champion, a two-year-old heifer named Beitidh Dhubh 11 of Craigowmill.

She is by Seumus Dubh of Craigowmill, and sold to Coul Estate, Laggan, Newtonmore.

Neale and Janet McQuistin, Airyolland Farm, near Stranraer, paid 6,800gns for the Brown’s second prize senior heifer, Julie 3 of Craigowmill.

She is a May, 2019-born daughter of Ruaridh 1 of Ubhaidh, due to calve to Gille Dubh 4 of Craigowmill.

Grant Hyslop from Glentewing, Crawfordjohn, near Biggar, stood overall female champion with Molly of Black Glen, which made 6,500gns to Coul Estate.

Females sold to 9,000gns for the reserve female champion

This heifer is by Coirneal 3 of Balmoral, which bred the 15,000gns male champion at Oban last year, and the senior champion and reserve native at Stars of the Future Calf Show.

Mr Hyslop, also received 5,200gns for Magaidh of Black Glen, by Eoin Mhor of Black Glen, which stood reserve male champion at the Highland.

She sold to Nelson Alexander, Northern Ireland.

Matching that price of 5,200gns, was Ken and Eva Brown’s first prize senior heifer, Dossan Og 20 of Craigowmill, which was purchased by James Brown from New Zealand.

RESULTS

Two-year-old bulls – Class 1 – 1, two-year-old champion and reserve male, Balrownie Farm’s Gilleasbaig of Balrownie; 2, Mr and Mrs S Haley’s Brogach Murphy Ruadh of Sean; 3, E Mackay’s Dougie Boy of Glengoyne. Class 2 – 27/03/21 to 31/12/2021 – 1 and reserve two-year-old, E Mackay’s Duglas of Glengoyne; 2, Lurg and Townhead Fars’ Murchadh Dubh of Luruha; 3, J and M McConachie and Son’s Fingal 3 of Culfoich. Senior bulls – 1, senior champion and overall male, Mrs Emma Paterson’s Seamus of Benmore; 2, Sir W Lithgow’s Domhnall of Ormsary; 3, W MacLean’s Jock of Sguir Mor. Aged bulls – 1 and champion aged, Castles Estate’s Eoin Mhor; 2, R and S Strachan’s Camus Dubh of Allanfearn; 3, K Howman’s Friseal Reachdmhor of Strathellie. Yearling bull – 1, A and H Kirkpatrick’s Iain Raudh 2 of Glengarnock; 2, Tordarroch Estates’ Argyle 2 of Tordarroch; 3, Castles Estate’s Ben Cruachan 2 of Castles Estate. Senior heifers – 1, KWW and EM Brown’s Dossan Og 20 of Craigowmill; 2, KWW and EM Brown’s Julie 33 of Craigowmill; 3, Sir W Lithgow’s Mairi Mhor 16 of Ormsary. Three-year-old heifer – 1, A and H Kirkpatrick’s Claggorm 56 of Glengarnock; 2, A and H Kirkpatrick’s Claggorm 57 of Glengarnock; 3, K Howman’s Mairead Stuamaig 3 of Borland. Two-year-old heifer – 1, two-year-old heifer champion and overall female, G Hyslop’s Molly of Blackglen; 2, K Howman’s Isla 3 of Borland; 3, G Hyslop’s Magaidh of Black Glen. Tw0-year-old – 1, reserve two-year-old and reserve overall female, KWW and EM Brown’s Beitidh Dhubh 11th of Craigowmill; 2, Y White’s Morag of Romesdal; 3, Johnstone Agri Services’ Heather of Craigleek. Yearling heifers – 1 and yearling champion, Leys Castle Farm’s Morag Dubh 6 of Leys; 2 and reserve yearling, Lurg and Townhead Farms’ Gillian 2 of Luruha; 3, Leys Castle Farm’s Bean Dubh 5 of Leys. Yearling heifers – 1, Lurg and Townhead Farms’ Nighean Ruadh Luruha; 2, Glengorm’s Mairina Ciatach 22 of Glengorm; 3, Glengorm’s Furan Beathag 42 of Glengorm. Yearling heifers – 1, Dunlossit Farming’s Dee of Ceannacroic; 2, KWW and EM Brown’s

Lilly Ann 13 of Craigowmill. Junior handlers – 13 and under – 1, Tara Adams; 2, Ruairidh Mackay; 3, Ruby Rowbottom. 14 to 18 – 1, Emily Armstrong; 2, Calum Mackay; 3, Kelsie Prentice. Best pair of females – Leys Castle. Reserve – G Hyslop.

AVERAGES

Bulls – 9 two-year-olds, £3,418.33; 7 seniors, £6,480; 3 aged, £3,920; 3 yearlings, £2,800. Heifers – 4 seniors, £4,462.50; 9 three-year-olds, £2,660; 12 two-year-olds, £3,683.75; 9 yearlings, £1,627.50