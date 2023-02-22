Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage on the Catwalk spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two dozen women who have all courageously faced a cancer or hematology diagnosis are preparing to take to the catwalk to raise funds for a vital north-east charity.

Friends of Anchor’s popular fashion show, Courage on the Catwalk, is returning for a ninth year – with a new group of women poised to strut their stuff at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in May.

The latest group of models has been unveiled, with women aged between 19 to 77 from Moray to Inverbervie taking part.

Each of the 24 participants have their own experience of cancer or haematology and want to give back to Friends of Anchor.

Now, they are preparing to parade in front of sell-out crowds full of their loved ones and supporters to generate funds and support for the life-changing charity.

The models met for the first time yesterday at the Beach Ballroom and will spend the next 10 weeks getting to know each other at rehearsals and fittings.

‘I hope to gain a lot of friends’

Erin McIntosh was “surprised” to be selected for this year’s lineup and enjoyed meeting her fellow models.

The 19-year-old from Aberdeen was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December 2022 after having an operation to remove part of her thyroid in November.

Miss McIntosh, who works as a bartender, hopes that participating in the fashion show will help her feel more confident.

She said: “I went through my cancer recently and one of my friends told me to ‘just do it’, so two days before the applications closed I applied.

“I want to share my story and gain back confidence since being in hospital and going through what I went through.”

She added: “I want to put myself out there because I’m not a confident person at all.”

Miss McIntosh said the Friends of Anchor team has supported her over the phone and says she has heard stories from others about how they have helped.

“I hope to gain a lot of friends through this,” she said. “And spread the word of Friends of Anchor to make others more aware of what they actually do for people who go through this – because it is amazing.”

‘You can cope with cancer and hopefully get over it’

Betty Murray is taking part after watching Courage on the Catwalk with her two daughters last year.

The 70-year-old says both her daughters were “wonderful” throughout her journey, and they encouraged her to apply.

Mrs Murray, from Ellon, was diagnosed with mouth and tonsil cancer in December 2021, and started treatment in February 2022. She was given the all-clear just before Christmas.

Now, the grandmother-of-eight is hoping her catwalk debut will give her a chance to get some “closure” after her own cancer journey.

“It was a bit daunting,” she explained. “But after coming here today I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere and I think – more for the family, the children and the grandchildren – it will be quite nice for them to see another side of me and see that I’m well again.

“I’m hoping it will put a bit of closure to the last year and let the grandchildren see you can cope with cancer and hopefully get over it.”

Friends of Anchor provided Mrs Murray with a wig care kit, as well as two wellbeing days to get treatment, and she said the friendly faces of people welcoming you made it “easier”.

She recalled that even just being given the daily paper from the charity made a difference.

Mrs Murray finished: “It was just nice to have a friendly face to come to your bedside and say ‘hello’ to you. I can’t fault how supportive everyone has been in the hospital.”

‘Every application filled out with great courage’

Courage on the Catwalk will take place on May 6 and 7, and tickets will be available from March 1.

The models will be professionally trained and styled by Premiere Productions UK, and will show off outfits from local retailers.

Money raised from Courage on the Catwalk – and Brave – will go towards the Anchor appeal, a campaign to raise an extra £2million for the new Anchor Centre, due to open later this year.

Charity director, Sarah-Jane Hogg, described it as a “thrill” to meet the models for the first time and how wonderful it is to see the women get to know one another and become friends.

She added: “Once again this year we were overwhelmed with the response to our model call, with nearly 80 requests for applications. It’s always a hard decision selecting the final line-up, as every application has been filled out with great courage and each applicant is deserving of a spot.

“There were nine hours of panel deliberations before we arrived at the line-up you see today, and the 24 women taking part represent the range of lives affected by a cancer or hematology diagnosis.”