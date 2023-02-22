Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage on the Catwalk spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage on the Catwalk spotlight

By Lauren Taylor
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Two dozen women who have all courageously faced a cancer or hematology diagnosis are preparing to take to the catwalk to raise funds for a vital north-east charity.

Friends of Anchor’s popular fashion show, Courage on the Catwalk, is returning for a ninth year – with a new group of women poised to strut their stuff at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in May.

The latest group of models has been unveiled, with women aged between 19 to 77 from Moray to Inverbervie taking part.

Each of the 24 participants have their own experience of cancer or haematology and want to give back to Friends of Anchor.

Now, they are preparing to parade in front of sell-out crowds full of their loved ones and supporters to generate funds and support for the life-changing charity.

The models met for the first time yesterday at the Beach Ballroom and will spend the next 10 weeks getting to know each other at rehearsals and fittings.

‘I hope to gain a lot of friends’

Erin McIntosh was “surprised” to be selected for this year’s lineup and enjoyed meeting her fellow models.

The 19-year-old from Aberdeen was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December 2022 after having an operation to remove part of her thyroid in November.

Miss McIntosh, who works as a bartender, hopes that participating in the fashion show will help her feel more confident.

Erin McIntosh was only recently diagnosed but is hoping to “spread the word” of the north-east charity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “I went through my cancer recently and one of my friends told me to ‘just do it’, so two days before the applications closed I applied.

“I want to share my story and gain back confidence since being in hospital and going through what I went through.”

She added: “I want to put myself out there because I’m not a confident person at all.”

Miss McIntosh said the Friends of Anchor team has supported her over the phone and says she has heard stories from others about how they have helped.

“I hope to gain a lot of friends through this,” she said. “And spread the word of Friends of Anchor to make others more aware of what they actually do for people who go through this – because it is amazing.”

‘You can cope with cancer and hopefully get over it’

Betty Murray is taking part after watching Courage on the Catwalk with her two daughters last year.

The 70-year-old says both her daughters were “wonderful” throughout her journey, and they encouraged her to apply.

Mrs Murray, from Ellon, was diagnosed with mouth and tonsil cancer in December 2021, and started treatment in February 2022. She was given the all-clear just before Christmas.

Betty Murray hopes her modelling debut will give her a chance for “closure”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Now, the grandmother-of-eight is hoping her catwalk debut will give her a chance to get some “closure” after her own cancer journey.

“It was a bit daunting,” she explained. “But after coming here today I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere and I think – more for the family, the children and the grandchildren – it will be quite nice for them to see another side of me and see that I’m well again.

“I’m hoping it will put a bit of closure to the last year and let the grandchildren see you can cope with cancer and hopefully get over it.”

The 24 women met at the Beach Ballroom for the first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Friends of Anchor provided Mrs Murray with a wig care kit, as well as two wellbeing days to get treatment, and she said the friendly faces of people welcoming you made it “easier”.

She recalled that even just being given the daily paper from the charity made a difference.

Mrs Murray finished: “It was just nice to have a friendly face to come to your bedside and say ‘hello’ to you. I can’t fault how supportive everyone has been in the hospital.”

‘Every application filled out with great courage’

Courage on the Catwalk will take place on May 6 and 7, and tickets will be available from March 1.

The models will be professionally trained and styled by Premiere Productions UK, and will show off outfits from local retailers.

Money raised from Courage on the Catwalk – and Brave – will go towards the Anchor appeal, a campaign to raise an extra £2million for the new Anchor Centre, due to open later this year.

Crowd’s entertained at 2022’s Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Charity director, Sarah-Jane Hogg, described it as a “thrill” to meet the models for the first time and how wonderful it is to see the women get to know one another and become friends.

She added: “Once again this year we were overwhelmed with the response to our model call, with nearly 80 requests for applications. It’s always a hard decision selecting the final line-up, as every application has been filled out with great courage and each applicant is deserving of a spot.

“There were nine hours of panel deliberations before we arrived at the line-up you see today, and the 24 women taking part represent the range of lives affected by a cancer or hematology diagnosis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

'Spellbinding' Girl From The North Country at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
Review: Standing ovation for Girl From The North Country at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of 'monstrosity' Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer stored £30,000 of cannabis and cash in second Aberdeen flat
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline
CR0039006 Locator of Aberdeen First Bus - Number 1 Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/10/2022
Union warns Aberdeen bus depot workers' strike may hit services
2
Brenda Page told her family she was scared to return home during a visit to Ipswich. Image: Police Scotland.
Brenda Page told family she was 'afraid' to return to Aberdeen a week before…
An artist impression of Cala Homes' new development on the outskirts of Westhill. Image: Cala Homes
Councillors give Cala the green light to build 50 new homes in Westhill

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Orkney flag
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag…
There are concerns that scallop dredgers and prawn trawlers might be banned (Image: Steve Lovegrove/Shutterstock)
Struan Stevenson: Outright bottom trawling ban could mean the end for some fishing communities
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 'special' for Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
US artist, Jeff Koons, with one of his (undestroyed) Balloon Dog sculptures (Image: Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager's job, says Pittodrie legend Frank…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Rothes Allen Mackenzie
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Who is Rose Reilly? - The football legend heading to Aberdeen next month

Editor's Picks

Most Commented