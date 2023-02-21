Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge will close for two weeks for emergency safety inspections due to a deterioration in the structure.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the road will close for further checks to be done on the crossing.

They wrote in a Facebook post: “We will be closing the A947 Turriff-Banff road at Castleton Bridge from 10am tomorrow after inspections revealed deterioration of the structure.

“The emergency closure is for an indicative two-week period to enable further structural investigations to be undertaken.

“A diversion will be in place via the A98 and B9105. We apologise for any inconvenience while these critical investigations takes place and please allow extra time for your journey if you need to make use of the diversion.”