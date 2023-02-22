Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand

By Danica Ollerova
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

P&J Live will host another Bongo’s Bingo night of fun due to popular demand.

Bongo’s Bingo mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The fun event will soon return to Aberdeen to bring its exciting party fusion to P&J Live.

“It’s really become a staple in the event calendar and we’re here to give the people what they want,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

Bongo’s Bingo will return to Aberdeen with weird and wonderful prizes. Image: P&J Live

Bongo’s Bingo quickly became staple in P&J Live’s event calendar

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March 2022 and has since returned to the popular north-east venue a number of times.

Louise added: “Aberdeen’s bingo fans have really got behind the countless mad moments and hilarious dance-offs Bongo’s Bingo has brought to the venue.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Bongo’s team back with the definitive bingo experience at the end of May.”

Bongo's Bingo to return to Aberdeen.
Crowds go wild at the popular bingo extravaganza. Don’t miss the next event in May. Image: James Chapman

The bingo extravaganza will return to Aberdeen on Saturday May 27. Tickets will go on general sale at 6pm on Wednesday March 1. Be quick if you wish to buy tickets as the event is likely to sell out.

A limited number of tickets for Bongo’s Bingo on April 30 are still available and can be booked here.

