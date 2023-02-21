First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair a conversation with author Val McDermid at Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir later this week.

The SNP leader – who last week revealed her intention to stand down once a successor has been chosen – will return to the popular festival on Friday February 24, having previously chaired Granite Noir’s opening night in 2019.

A keen reader and a self-confessed fan of the grisliest elements of fiction, Ms Sturgeon has long been a fan of Val McDermid’s work, having first met her at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2015.

Val McDermid has sold more than 17 million books across the globe and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages. 1989, the second book in her new series, has been a triumph and featured on the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list.

‘The Scottish Queen of Crime’ Val is best known for her Wire in the Blood series, featuring clinical psychologist Dr Tony Hill and DCI Carol Jordan, which was adapted for television starring Robson Green and Hermione Norris.

Her most recent TV series Karen Pirie follows the titular character – played by Lauren Lyle – as she opens the cold case of a murdered barmaid and unearths flaws in the original 1995 inquiry.

What’s on at Granite Noir?

Granite Noir will return from Thursday February 23 to Sunday February 26 with a packed programme that includes author talks, music, captivating exhibitions and workshops.

With a particular focus on the Gothic this year, Granite Noir will welcome successful writers including Charlie Higson and Louise Welsh as well as science communicator Kathryn Harkup to offer audiences gripping author talks, great music, cocktail tastings, captivating exhibitions and workshops.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie, said: “We are thrilled to announce that the First Minister will be joining us to chair a conversation with Val McDermid, undoubtedly one of the world’s stars of crime writing.

“Come and join us for what promises to be a fascinating, incisive and entertaining event.”

Tickets for ‘In Conversation with Val McDermid’ – taking place at 8pm on Friday February 24 at the Music Hall – are still available and can be purchased here.

