Saltire 24: Runners of all abilities encouraged to run laps in endurance race for north-east foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east foodbank is encouraging runners of all abilities to lace up and test their stamina this summer in a mammoth challenge.

Saltire 24, an ultra-running event in Royal Deeside, is back for a second year in a row this June.

Keen runners and athletes will be able to sign up for either a 12-hour or 24-hour event to complete as many laps around the multi-terrain trail beside Kerloch Hill and Fetteresso Forest.

Participants can either go solo or join a relay team to run as many laps as they can in the 4.2 mile course.

Cfine is the charity partner for the event this year and runners will be able to fundraise for the foodbank.

Cfine’s mobile pantry will also be there for the team to sell fruit pots and bacon rolls.

Sam Leys, development manager for Cfine, has been involved with Rebel PT for more than 10 years.

She also took part in the very first Saltire 24 last year, completing about 16 miles for her team and collectively raising £1,500 for Cfine.

Mrs Leys described the event as “good fun” and said there was a real sense of camaraderie amongst the runners.

She said: “It’s such good fun, when I went we had a little speaker, there were people dancing and I was in a team that dressed up.

“If anyone can’t take part then they can still support Cfine by sponsoring someone who is or by donating to our food drive on the day, or through our Amazon wishlist.”

She added: “Anybody can be two months away from being in poverty and accessing Cfine’s services, and obviously poverty doesn’t discriminate.”

Supporting a good cause

Outdoor fitness and social club Rebel PT organised the midsummer running event.

Tom McAra and his sister Alice run the club and both visited Cfine to see the work they do.

Mr McAra, founder of Rebel PT, said: “Everything we do is based on trying to make exercise more relatable and enjoyable. Saltire 24 is just another way for us to do that and reach a different group of people and take them through something that can be quite special.

“It’s nice to be able to partner up with Cfine and bring a good cause into it as well.

“It’s something that’s spoken about so often now with the cost of living and how much these charities are struggling, and how donations are struggling, but more people are requiring the services.”

His sister agreed and said: “We’re hoping to bring awareness to Cfine.

“Like Sam says, you just never know when it’s going to hit you. Even just being here and seeing people using the foodbank has been a real eye-opener.”

All runners welcome

Miss McAra believed the lapped event gives people who may feel as though they can’t do a distance ultra the opportunity to take part.

She said: “It’s inclusive, runners of different abilities can come and give it a go. It doesn’t matter if you’ve just completed Couch to 5K or if you can already run 100 miles, it’s got everything in between which is quite nice.”

The fitness duo recommends training for sleep deprivation, getting miles under the belt, and figuring out what kind of food is best suited for them to eat while taking part.

Runners should also prepare for all weather conditions.

There are 10 charity spots available for anyone who wants to raise funds for Cfine.

2023 ROUTE MAP! Here we have our new Saltire24 route. Just over 4 miles (~7km) with about 106m of elevation. Those… Posted by Saltire24 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Mr McAra added: “It’s a really hard race to sell, no one in their life thinks they want to run for 24 hours.

“But, it is wild how the event makes you feel at the end of it. It’s the camaraderie, the community, the inclusivity of it that brings everyone together and you finish having achieved something monumental.”

Salitre 24 is from June 10 until 11 and finishers will get a medal as well as local beer and chocolate.

Entries close on May 1 and anyone interested can sign up online or can get in touch by emailing saltire@rebelpt.co.uk