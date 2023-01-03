‘Rural poverty is a widespread problem’: Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help more isolated communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Rural poverty is a widespread problem’: Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help more isolated communities

By Denny Andonova
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 3:53 pm
Cfine rural poverty
Sophie Morrison (development worker for Connecting with Communities - Aberdeenshire) and other volunteers who run the mobile foodbank service for Cfine with their van in St Cyrus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“When you live in a place that has everything, it’s hard to imagine that there are communities without access to basic services like a simple grocery store.”

But in reality, there are thousands of people across rural Aberdeenshire for whom direct access to essentials such as food, toiletries and period products is considered a luxury.

Cfine development worker Sophie Morrison has seen first hand the widespread impact of rural poverty, with isolation, loneliness and deprivation holding a tight grip of some places in the region.

For the last year, Miss Morrison has been travelling with the charity’s “community hub on wheels” to support cut-off communities in remote locations.

While many towns and villages have adapted by setting up local foodbanks or larders, there are still dozens of residents forced to travel for miles to access basic necessities.

Sophie Morrison has been leading the Connecting with Communities project since September last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Cost of living crisis and Covid shine light on challenges of rural poverty

The mobile food service offers healthy and affordable goods at a low cost, or free of charge, in areas without any access to grocery stores or good transportation routes.

Miss Morrison, who has been leading the Connecting with Communities project since its inception, said: “Rural poverty is a widespread problem, and Covid and the cost of living crisis has shone a light on that.

“What strikes me is how isolated some of these communities are. Aberdeenshire is a huge area and a lot of people rely on transport to access a grocery store, which is not always easy or possible.

The van is equipped with a fridge and freezer, with volunteers offering a wide variety of food items. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We see it ourselves – sometimes we can’t go out with the van and have to cancel the service because of the weather, if there is a storm or the roads are blocked by snow.

“But this is a daily challenge for some rural communities, who don’t have any other option but to travel to get the essentials.

“We get a lot of elderly people who can’t even get out of their village, or have to take a bus to get to the nearest town with a shop and then wait for ages to get back home.

“In other places like Edzell Woods, we have people that aren’t able to drive anymore due to medical conditions so we are their only point of support.”

Service supports 15 communities

The service was launched with funding from Aberdeenshire Council last September to support those most vulnerable to food poverty.

Having started with only one pit-stop location on a trial basis at Auchanblae, volunteers now help more than 500 people in 15 different places across the region every month.

Cfine’s mobile food pantry now visits 15 places across the north-east. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

These include Fettercairn, Drumlithie, Turriff, Aberchirder, Banff, Macduff, Edzell Woods, St Cyrus, Rosehearty, Inverallochy and St Combs – with more added to the list on a regular basis.

When residents visit the Connecting with Communities van, they can buy fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, and other healthy goods at affordable prices.

All of the food supplies available are usually tailored to the needs of each community, which is serviced fortnightly.

Some of the contents of the Connecting with Communities van. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There is also good quality surplus food on offer from FareShare, which varies from week to week and is handed out for free, as well as staple items such as rice, pasta, tinned meals, tea and coffee.

Volunteers can provide additional support, including advice on benefits and budgeting, free period products and recipe cards, and referrals onto other services.

Families ‘below poverty line’ due to cost of living

Miss Morrison said their service is now more important than ever as the cost of living crisis puts even more pressure on families struggling to make ends meet.

“We have people coming who have never had to use food support before in their lives, but with the increase in cost of living they’ve just been clenched below the poverty line,” she said.

cfine rural poverty
Sophie Morrison (development worker for Connecting with Communities – Aberdeenshire) and the volunteers helping run the mobile foodbank service for Cfine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We’ve seen a difference in what people ask for now – a lot of them are looking for basic items that don’t need a lot of cooking or they can put in the microwave or slow cooker.

“We also have an increased amount of people requesting kettle food as well, because it’s cheaper for them to put on the kettle and boil a pot of instant noodles for example.

“We try to help them maximise their income and ensure they get the right benefits, but there are many who are already getting all they are entitled to and are still struggling.”

Cfine hopes to further expand the project in 2023 and help areas with higher demand more regularly – but to do this, they will need more volunteers.

Miss Morrison added that one of the best things about Aberdeenshire is the community spirit she sees in every area, with locals doing everything they can to help one another.

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

Big Food Appeal

For the last few months, The Press and Journal and Evening Express have been highlighting the work of various groups and charities tackling food poverty locally.

We teamed up with Cfine for The Big Christmas Food Appeal to spread the word about the support available across the north and north-east and boost supplies at foodbanks.

Thanks to the generous donations of our readers, we have collected 8,500kg of food items – the equivalent of 20,952 meals – so far, with more to still be added to the tally.

With many still bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis, we will continue to accept donations through the campaign’s JustGiving page and Amazon wish list.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition
Peterhead Prison Museum has been forced to close its cafe due to soaring bills. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead Prison Museum shuts cafe as energy bills soar by 300%
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
Clatterin' Brig Restaurant in Fettercairn. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Owner of the Clatter has 'not thrown in the towel completely' and hopes recent…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented