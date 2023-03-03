Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford

By Cameron Roy
March 3, 2023, 7:59 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:15 pm
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Main Street in Alford, Aberdeenshire has lost its last cash machine. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire village has been left struggling for cash after its last high street cash machine was boarded up.

The only remaining cash machine on Alford’s main street was recently closed.

It means villagers will need to travel away from most of the shops, restaurants, and pubs and journey to the Co-op to take out cash.

The decision could mean an economic downturn for businesses in the area, with many – including the Chinese takeaway and chip shop – only accepting cash payments.

Campaign launched to bring back Alford’s cash machine

Now local councillor Robbie Withey has launched a campaign to get a cash machine back in the village.

He has written to five banks, including Bank of Scotland and Virgin Bank to plead with them to reopen one.

Mr Withey outside Alford’s cash machine that was boarded up earlier this year. Image: Robbie Withey.

Mr Withey provided several reasons why he believes that a cash machine is vital for the village.

He wrote: “The cost-of-living crisis means that many people prefer to use cash as it’s easier to monitor spending. Businesses in our village are facing increasing running costs, including charges for card transactions.

“This combination of factors means that access to cash is more important than ever, particularly in rural and remote towns and villages like ours.”

“Right now cash is king and access to cash to it is vital, especially for many elderly and financially vulnerable people who really are trying to watch what they spend.”

How severe is the lack of cash machines getting?

In January, an investigation by The Press and Journal found nearly 200 bank machines have closed across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands in the last four years.

Aberdeen South and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine were the two regions that were impacted the most in Scotland – losing over 30% of their cash machines since 2018.

The Scottish average was only around 18%.

Could a business host a cash machine instead?

Mr Withey, who lives in the village, believes banks need to work with local businesses to ensure access to cash.

He is unsure whether traditional hole-in-the-wall cash machines are currently “fit for purpose” due to the number of closures.

In his letter, he instead suggests provide local businesses like shops, takeaways, and pubs with cash machines inside them.

He wrote: “Providing a cash machine in-store would not only save the business money in transaction fees but would also remove the requirement for customers to request cashback.

“Most customers do not realise that by spending £10 and requesting cashback, the newsagent is taking a hit on their margins due to transaction fees, this means reduced profit and in some cases potentially even losing money through the transaction.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
