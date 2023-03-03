Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire village has been left struggling for cash after its last high street cash machine was boarded up.

The only remaining cash machine on Alford’s main street was recently closed.

It means villagers will need to travel away from most of the shops, restaurants, and pubs and journey to the Co-op to take out cash.

The decision could mean an economic downturn for businesses in the area, with many – including the Chinese takeaway and chip shop – only accepting cash payments.

Campaign launched to bring back Alford’s cash machine

Now local councillor Robbie Withey has launched a campaign to get a cash machine back in the village.

He has written to five banks, including Bank of Scotland and Virgin Bank to plead with them to reopen one.

Mr Withey provided several reasons why he believes that a cash machine is vital for the village.

He wrote: “The cost-of-living crisis means that many people prefer to use cash as it’s easier to monitor spending. Businesses in our village are facing increasing running costs, including charges for card transactions.

“This combination of factors means that access to cash is more important than ever, particularly in rural and remote towns and villages like ours.”

“Right now cash is king and access to cash to it is vital, especially for many elderly and financially vulnerable people who really are trying to watch what they spend.”

How severe is the lack of cash machines getting?

In January, an investigation by The Press and Journal found nearly 200 bank machines have closed across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands in the last four years.

Aberdeen South and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine were the two regions that were impacted the most in Scotland – losing over 30% of their cash machines since 2018.

The Scottish average was only around 18%.

Could a business host a cash machine instead?

Mr Withey, who lives in the village, believes banks need to work with local businesses to ensure access to cash.

He is unsure whether traditional hole-in-the-wall cash machines are currently “fit for purpose” due to the number of closures.

In his letter, he instead suggests provide local businesses like shops, takeaways, and pubs with cash machines inside them.

He wrote: “Providing a cash machine in-store would not only save the business money in transaction fees but would also remove the requirement for customers to request cashback.

“Most customers do not realise that by spending £10 and requesting cashback, the newsagent is taking a hit on their margins due to transaction fees, this means reduced profit and in some cases potentially even losing money through the transaction.”