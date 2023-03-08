Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee’s work to save under-threat salmon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The River Dee Trust has announced three ambassadors to help restore the river and save the under threat salmon.

Actor and angler Robson Green, record-breaking Olympian rower Dame Katherine Grainger and internationally experienced River Dee guide Al Peake will spread the word about the work of the trust.

Despite being the UK’s highest river and world-famous for salmon fishing, the river’s signature fish has been under threat for decades.

In the 1960s, around 40% of salmon that left the river to feed in the ocean returned as adult fish.

But today that number is only around 2-3%.

The trust is now working hard to ensure the river produces as many juvenile fish as possible, and hopes their high-profile ambassadors can support their campaign work.

‘Bonniest river in Scotland’

Extreme Fishing presenter Mr Green has previously spoken of his fondness of the River Dee, which he opened for the season in 2020 and has since enjoyed at his own “unforgettable” fishing trip there.

He said it was an “honour and privilege” to be chosen as an ambassador.

“The reason this river is so spectacular is that so many people invest in it, are passionate about it and take care of it,” he said.

“It’s the bonniest river, not only in Scotland, but in Britain if not Europe. But, like all rivers, it’s facing challenges. I’m delighted to do whatever I can to help.”

The River Dee stretches 81 miles from the source high up in the Cairngorms, through Royal Deeside to where it joins the North Sea at Aberdeen.

River Dee has a ‘special place in heart’

Dame Katherine Grainger, who opened the river last month for this year’s salmon fishing season, said it had a “special place in her heart”.

She said: “It enriches the lives of everyone who appreciates its beauty and wildlife, and it has a special place in my heart.

“I have seen the amazing river restoration work at first hand and I’m extremely grateful to have this opportunity to support the hard work of the trust.”

The trust, which is campaigning for the government for help to protect wild fish, fear salmon are suffering “death by 1,000 cuts”, due to the many pressures on the fish. This includes climate change, overfishing in the oceans, fish farming and increased predator numbers.

Last month, government quango NatureScot agreed to install £500,000 to install 1,125 instream trees to help protect the fish.

Al Peake is a popular ghillie and works on managing the river, hosting clients and educating tourists.

He said: “I believe that future-proofing the habitat of the river is without doubt essential work to ensure that people can experience the magic of the Atlantic Salmon for generations to come.”

The River Dee Trust’s chairman, Sandy Bremner, said the organisation was “honoured” to have the backing of the three ambassadors.

He said: “They also share our ambition to deliver landscape-scale restoration as quickly as possible, so we can help our threatened salmon, freshwater pearl mussels, and the many other species facing multiple pressures.”