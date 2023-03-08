Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Aberdeen roundabout will be closed overnight for two weeks while roadworks are carried out.

Resurfacing works will begin at the Seaton roundabout, at the bottom of St Machar Drive, on Monday, March 20.

It will be shut every night from 7pm-5am until Saturday, April 5.

The roundabout will be open as usual during the day.

Aberdeen City Council has said the closures are necessary for public safety.

Diversions in place

Alternative routes have been put in place in the area where traffic could build during rush hour.

Those travelling north or south on King Street will be diverted via East North Street, on to the Beach Boulevard and the Esplanade or vice versa.

Diversion signs will be on display and the width restrictions on the Beach Esplanade will be temporarily removed.

Traffic which would be driving to the roundabout from St Machar Drive heading north will instead be diverted along Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, Gordon Brae and then on to the A92 Ellon road.

Meanwhile, those approaching from the west to go to the city centre will be diverted via Great Northern Road.

From there, traffic will move along Powis Terrace, Causewayend and then towards West North Street from the Mounthooly roundabout.