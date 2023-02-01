Dame Katherine Grainger’s ‘joy’ at being back at River Dee for opening of salmon fishing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dame Katherine Grainger’s ‘joy’ at being back at River Dee for opening of salmon fishing season

By Denny Andonova
February 1, 2023, 3:31 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:42 pm
salmon fishing season river dee
This year's salmon fishing season opened at Banchory Lodge, with angling photographer Matt Harris (left) and Olympics medalist Dame Katherine Grainger (right). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger revealed the Dee is the only river she fell into while competing as she opened the 2023 fishing season today.

Salmon season on the River Dee is now in full swing.

A 200-strong crowd lined on the riverbank by the Banchory Lodge Hotel today to celebrate the start of the season in style, with a dram of whisky and a few laughs.

Chairman of the Dee District Fisherman Board (DDFSB) Lawrence Ross, opened the  ceremony with special thanks to all anglers, who are critical to “preserving the salmon”.

Fishermen, volunteers and visitors – along with this year’s two special celebrity guests – gathered at the hotel before they were piped down to the shining waters of the river.

Around 200 people lined up the riverbank for the opening of the salmon fishing season at Banchory Lodge, with Matt Harris and Dame Katherine Grainger DBE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Marking a long-standing tradition, the gold medalist and UK Sport chairwoman Dame Katherine Grainger threw a quaich of whisky into the river for good luck.

With a gentle giggle, she joked this was a particular special moment for her as the River Dee was the first one she ever competed in – and the only one she has ever fallen into.

Hopes for a roaring fishing season

After “blessing” the water, Dame Katherine reflected on her deep family ties with the area and fond memories of Deeside, which has always held a special place in her heart.

“It’s been a very deep personal joy to be back in Deeside,” she said. “There is something very powerful about coming to a place where you feel like you belong.

Dame Katherine Grainger “blessed” the water with whisky for good luck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I have so many memories here and every single one is a happy one. And this one will be one of them as well, it’s such a rare and unique thing to be asked to do.

“My mum has spend most of her life in this area so telling her was actually a massive thing, she was really touched by it and very proud of it.

“This river means so much for everybody in this area, so to able to be part of something so significant, is really humbling and a massive privilege.”

Angling photographer and writer Matt Harris did the ceremonial first cast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The first cast was thrown by renowned angling photographer and writer Matt Harris, who highlighted the joy and importance of fishing in an emotional speech to anglers.

He said: “We all have a duty to fight for the salmon of the River Dee and I ask you to give your support to all the good people of the trust and the board.

“But today, put all your scares aside and enjoy your good fortune to be in one of the most special places in the world, with salmon in the river and fly rope in your hand.”

Storm-ravaged trees to save salmon

The start of the fishing season comes as the River Dee Trust boosts their efforts to save the area’s threatened salmon population.

Hundreds of trees flattened during Storm Arwen will be fixed into the river bed as part of the group’s ambitious project to increase the number of young fish in the River Dee.

Angling photographer and writer Matt Harris and Dame Katherine Grainger were piped down to the River Dee to bless the water by Fergus Mutch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

River Dee Trust director Lorraine Hawkins said that while the winter storms in 2021 cause immense damage across the region, the trees could be used to benefit wildlife.

“This year, we are really ramping up what we have been doing,” she said. “With the historic loss of woodland, we have to give nature back the tools to help itself.

“Anchoring fallen or old tree into the river will create a diverse range of habitat for salmon and trout, while also creating shelter against predators and floods. This will benefit not only the fish but all wildlife in the area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with 5 items for just ?3 Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Vegan Bay Baker. Peterhead. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with…
The Terrace
First Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023 hailed most successful yet as multiple venues continue…
The fall occurred at Shaw’s Court in Banchory. Image: Google Street View,
Banchory woman, 52, awarded £17,000 in damages after falling down dark stairwell
Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin' on Jane Godley's final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Gilbert Price, a former Breadalbane Academy teacher and hockey player.
Gilbert Price: Father of Elgin City manager Gavin Price dies
A spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizza will fit any dinner table. Image: Cooks&Co.
Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas
Reids Bakery has signed a six-figure deal with Virgin Atlantic for its shortbread. Left to right Tracey & Gary Reid, owners of Reids Bakery. Image: 3x1 Group
Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented