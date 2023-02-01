Dame Katherine Grainger’s ‘joy’ at being back at River Dee for opening of salmon fishing season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger revealed the Dee is the only river she fell into while competing as she opened the 2023 fishing season today.

Salmon season on the River Dee is now in full swing.

A 200-strong crowd lined on the riverbank by the Banchory Lodge Hotel today to celebrate the start of the season in style, with a dram of whisky and a few laughs.

Chairman of the Dee District Fisherman Board (DDFSB) Lawrence Ross, opened the ceremony with special thanks to all anglers, who are critical to “preserving the salmon”.

Fishermen, volunteers and visitors – along with this year’s two special celebrity guests – gathered at the hotel before they were piped down to the shining waters of the river.

Marking a long-standing tradition, the gold medalist and UK Sport chairwoman Dame Katherine Grainger threw a quaich of whisky into the river for good luck.

With a gentle giggle, she joked this was a particular special moment for her as the River Dee was the first one she ever competed in – and the only one she has ever fallen into.

Hopes for a roaring fishing season

After “blessing” the water, Dame Katherine reflected on her deep family ties with the area and fond memories of Deeside, which has always held a special place in her heart.

“It’s been a very deep personal joy to be back in Deeside,” she said. “There is something very powerful about coming to a place where you feel like you belong.

“I have so many memories here and every single one is a happy one. And this one will be one of them as well, it’s such a rare and unique thing to be asked to do.

“My mum has spend most of her life in this area so telling her was actually a massive thing, she was really touched by it and very proud of it.

“This river means so much for everybody in this area, so to able to be part of something so significant, is really humbling and a massive privilege.”

The first cast was thrown by renowned angling photographer and writer Matt Harris, who highlighted the joy and importance of fishing in an emotional speech to anglers.

He said: “We all have a duty to fight for the salmon of the River Dee and I ask you to give your support to all the good people of the trust and the board.

“But today, put all your scares aside and enjoy your good fortune to be in one of the most special places in the world, with salmon in the river and fly rope in your hand.”

Storm-ravaged trees to save salmon

The start of the fishing season comes as the River Dee Trust boosts their efforts to save the area’s threatened salmon population.

Hundreds of trees flattened during Storm Arwen will be fixed into the river bed as part of the group’s ambitious project to increase the number of young fish in the River Dee.

River Dee Trust director Lorraine Hawkins said that while the winter storms in 2021 cause immense damage across the region, the trees could be used to benefit wildlife.

“This year, we are really ramping up what we have been doing,” she said. “With the historic loss of woodland, we have to give nature back the tools to help itself.

“Anchoring fallen or old tree into the river will create a diverse range of habitat for salmon and trout, while also creating shelter against predators and floods. This will benefit not only the fish but all wildlife in the area.”