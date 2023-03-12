RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shearing teams from no fewer than 31 nations will head to this year’s Royal Highland Show to take part in the 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships.

The competition, which is held in a different location around the world every three years, is due to take place on June 22 to 25 at Ingliston.

Shearers from countries including Japan, South Africa and New Zealand, will flock to the event sponsored by Lister Shearing, British and Ulster Wool, Elanco, The MacRobert Trust, Hoggs of Fife and Taylors Snacks Ltd.

With more than 200,000 visitors expected to pass through the gates of the Royal Highland Show, the Golden Shears stage will be watched by a huge in-person audience, in addition to tens of thousands of online viewers on the show’s streaming platform, RHS TV.

This is just the second time that Scotland has hosted the Golden Shears since its launch in 1977, the first being in 2003 against hosted by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for the Golden Shears and we are delighted to be welcoming shearing teams from over 30 countries to the Royal Highland Show this June.

“The Golden Shears is an exciting addition to what is already Scotland’s best day out – if you’ve never experienced the thrill of the shearing tent before, make sure to pay it a visit this year as the world’s top talent will be on display.”

Veronica Baena Fraca is competing at the Golden Shears as part of Spain’s national team.

“I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with the people and friends I’ve met at the Golden Shears over the years. I’ll be happy just to do my best, have a good time and enjoy spending time with my teammates.

“Back in 2019, I was working as a wool handler at the Royal Highland Show and I had the chance to see my friends compete, so I got to look around the site. Seeing so many different breeds of sheep, cows, agricultural machinery, craftworkers, fooD, it blew my mind.”

Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, said: “British Wool is very proud to be supporting the 2023 World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships. This event not only allows us to showcase the high standard of shearing and wool handling here in the UK but also on a global stage.

“The event also gives us an excellent opportunity to promote the unique characteristics and benefits of British wool and the range of quality products that are produced. We look forward to welcoming all competing nations and visitors to the event.”