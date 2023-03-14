McDonald’s postpones public consultation on proposed Ellon drive-thru

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A public consultation about a proposed McDonald’s in Ellon has been postponed.

The fast food chain announced last week it was considering opening a restaurant and drive-thru in the Castle Road area of the town.

The burger chain claimed it would create 100 jobs and bring in £4 million to the local economy.

A consultation on the proposals was due to be held at the New Inn Hotel tomorrow between 3pm and 7pm, but McDonald’s today announced it has had to “unfortunately” postpone.

Online consultation will still go live

The firm hopes to reschedule it “shortly”.

However, the online consultation will still open at noon tomorrow as planned.

The project website, which will be live from tomorrow until March 29, will have information on the proposals, as well as a feedback form so local residents can give their thoughts on the proposals.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We look forward to meeting the local residents of Ellon soon.”

If plans for a McDonald’s in the town are successful, it will become the burger chain’s fifth in Aberdeenshire, with other branches being in Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Portlethen and Westhill.