Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches – as McDonald’s targets town

Ellon is in line to get a McDonald’s, with the burger chain saying it would bring in £4million to the local economy and create 100 new jobs.

Plans have been revealed to open up a restaurant and drive-thru in the Castle Road area of the town.

The proposed development would comprise of a single-storey building and would include 19 car parking spaces, including two accessible and cycling ones.

Ellon restaurant forms part of chain’s ‘overall strategy’

In a letter to local politicians, the chain, which has approximately 1,300 sites across the UK, said: “Recently we have been undertaking a thorough review of our portfolio of restaurants and are seeking to increase representation in certain key locations.

“At the same time, we have implemented a major brand refresh, both in terms of our product range and the design and fit-out of our restaurants.

“The proposals for a new restaurant at Ellon forms part of that overall strategy.”

A public consultation will take place at the town’s New Inn Hotel on Wednesday, March 15 between 3pm and 7pm.

To further engage with the public, McDonald’s have set up a project website, which will go live on March 15.

Deadline to submit views is March 29

This will allow residents to find out more about the proposals and share their views via an online feedback form, with the deadline to submit being March 29.

If the restaurant gets the go-ahead, it will become the fourth McDonald’s in Aberdeenshire, with the others being in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Westhill respectively.

If McDonald’s puts in a formal planning application, Aberdeenshire Council will have the final say if it gets the go-ahead or not.