Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His Majesty’s

Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

You know that thing about Willy Wonka inviting you to go with him to see a world of pure imagination? He’s not kidding.

The musical version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory really is two hours of losing yourself in a spectacle for the senses, from marvellous music to jaw-dropping sets and a timeless morality tale with a huge heart.

It certainly held the audience at His Majesty’s spellbound – including the large contingent of kids who added to the magic with their gasps of “how did they do that” before getting lost in the story again.

Gareth Snook, centre, plays Willie Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

And what a story it is, showcasing the absolute genius of Roald Dahl, complete with his signature dark edge, as poor but kind Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket of a lifetime to meet the mysterious Willy Wonka and tour his fortress-like factory.

Musical version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is glorious

Joining a clutch of obnoxious brats, he goes on a journey of discovery with the oddball – and occasionally sinister – Wonka as his guide.  Along the way, the greedy, vain, spoilt, and mean kids meet various sticky ends.

Of course, Willy Wonka is synonymous with not one, but two, iconic film versions, one with Gene Wilder and the other with Johnny Depp as the eccentric confectioner.

The musical version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory adds a layer of glitz and wonder. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

But in this West End smash, the story takes on a glorious layer of glitz and wonder, driven along by a pick and mix of fantastic songs and music from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Wisely, the iconic Pure Imagination from the Wilder film is still in there, as is The Candy Man Can, but the original music in the show is more than a match for those classics, joyously driving the story along.

One of the star attractions of the musical is the stunning and clever set, including making the Bucket house come to life – complete with the bed-bound Grandpas and Grandmas. The cast need a good head for heights for that gig, especially as it’s where most of the action takes place in the first act.

Veruca Salt comes to a sticky end in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka commanded the stage at HMT

In fact, we don’t meet Wonka himself until a few moments before the interval – and wow, does Gareth Snook’s arrival shift things into high gear.

Funny, engaging, playful but always with that air of “yeah, she exploded, move on” air about him.

Playing one of the most iconic characters in children’s fiction can’t be easy, but Snook makes it look effortless and fun. Which is certainly what the audience had with him as he commanded the stage.

And his take on Pure Imagination is reason alone to go and see the show.

The second act revs up the action even more, as Wonka conducts his tour of the factory with all the consequences that entail for the bothersome urchins.

Cast need a head for heights as stage magic brings the Bucket house to life in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

It’s also when the Oompa Loompas arrive, but not as you know them. Think steampunk Cybermen Oompa Loompas and you’ll get the idea. I predict nightmares for some of the wee ones in the audience.

Stagecraft makes Charlie and The Chocolate Factory special at HMT

As the story plays out, going from room to room in the factory, the art of stagecraft,  lighting and design mark out Charlie And The Chocolate Factory as something special, making chocolate waterfalls, human blueberries, giant squirrels and miniaturised kids appear as if by magic.

As for the glass elevator at the end of the story, you will believe a lift can fly.

You’ll believe a lift can fly in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

But even all this hi-tech wizardry can’t distract from the sheer quality of the actors on stage.

There are four Charlies on the tour and if they are all as good as Isaac Sugden, who performed last night, then the future of British theatre is in safe hands. He was the lynchpin for the first half, carrying the story almost single-handedly, with real depth and warmth. And he can sing.

The rest of the ensemble cast is just as good, with special mention for Michael D’Cruze as loving Grandpa Joe and Leonie Spilsbury doubling up as beleaguered Mrs Teavee  and Charlie’s doting mum. For the latter, her tender performance included British Sign Language, which features throughout the show. Nice touch.

World of wonder with Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Rollercoaster imagining of Roald Dahl’s classic morality tale

It all added up to a rollercoaster imagining of Dahl’s message that love, kindness and imagination will always win the day.

Given the rapturous applause and cheers as the curtain came down, it was clear the audience at His Majesty’s felt they had won a golden ticket to something special.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen until Saturday March 26. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

