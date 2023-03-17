Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is ‘capable’ of playing for Aberdeen Women beyond this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is ‘capable’ of playing for Aberdeen Women beyond this season

By Sophie Goodwin
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey says he plans to start preparing for next season by assessing who in the squad is “capable” of playing for the club.

The Dons will play out the rest of their season in the lower half of the SWPL 1 table against Dundee United, Spartans, Hamilton Accies and Glasgow Women following the split.

Levey – who is academy director at Aberdeen – believes their remaining 10 games must see the Dons climb the table, while he also plans to assess the squad’s abilities in preparation for next season.

He said: “First and foremost, in the next 10 games we need to get out of being anywhere near the relegation play-off spot.

“And then between now and the end of the season, we have to have a really good look at every individual player in the side and start thinking about how this team is going to look next year.

Aberdeen Women’s last game before the split saw them beaten 3-1 by Motherwell. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“We’ve already got some good young talent coming through, like Darcie (Miller) who came on against Motherwell. She came on and ran her socks off.

“We have to look at the attitude and character of these players. It’s the conversation we had in the changing room after the Motherwell game: we have to look and see who is capable of playing at this level now and in the future.”

Levey wants squad to have the right attitude

When asked if he believed there were currently players in the squad who were not capable, Levey said they must be if they are signed to the club – but has urged them to prove it on and off the pitch.

He said: “As the seasons have progressed since we started out, it’s got harder. If they’re here then they’re obviously deemed capable of being the standard required to play in the top flight.

“But you’re only that standard if you’re fit, if you can go for 90 minutes, if you train hard and if you have the right attitude to go and reflect on your performance.

“There’s no excuse for anyone in this football club.

“They have always had passionate staff who want to get the best out out of them. They’ve got the highest level of analysis and a gym and training facilities which is one of the best. They have the best medical treatment with full-time physios.

Aberdeen FC Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“And some of the players are on semi-professional contracts.

“While we don’t have everything here at Aberdeen compared to some of the other clubs in this league, there are players in the dressing room who are at a top level in terms of attitude.

“But how many players want to push themselves to be playing at this level for a long period of time?”

“To answer the question, I think everyone is capable but it’s down to how many of them want to do this and represent this club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women let themselves down in 3-1 defeat to Motherwell, says forward Hannah Stewart
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie in action against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women find out post-split SWPL 1 fixtures with trip to Glasgow Women up…
Aberdeen Women will play in the bottom half of SWPL 1 following the league split. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women's bottom-six position in SWPL 1 split is no bad thing…
Aberdeen's Mya Christie battles with Motherwell's captain Gill Inglis. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes there can be 'no excuses' after Aberdeen Women's 3-1 defeat to…
Celtic and Rangers are both in the mix for the SWPL 1 title. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 split makes league more competitive and entertaining
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women aim to go into SWPL 1 split on positive note, says Gavin…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has won the SWPL 2 player of the month award for her form at Montrose. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL
Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women centurion Eilidh Shore on what her next 100 games might hold
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore made her 100th appearance for the club last weekend. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gavin Levey on how Aberdeen Women plan to retain players such as centurion Eilidh…

Most Read

1
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Picture shows; CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. N/A. Supplied by Kami Thomso Date; Unknown
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer's hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
The Claymore production hub is one of around 40 assets to be hit if strikes go ahead. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…
Pupils from Auchnagatt Primary School, who collected nearly £100 consisting of 2p and 1p coins for Comic Relief in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun through the decades

Editor's Picks

Most Commented