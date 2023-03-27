Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis

Rena Grant will take to the stage in May to help raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

By Ellie Milne
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

For Rena Grant, life is all about making memories since she was diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s about doing what makes us happy,” she said. “Making the most of every day and spending time with people you love.

“That’s what it’s all about now.”

The 51-year-old, from Maud, will be making a very special memory when she takes to the stage for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

“Having cancer and going through what we’ve been through, you just think ‘Why not?’, she added. “If I can get through this, I can get up on that catwalk.”

Rena and Kenny Grant at their family home in Maud. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mrs Grant will be joined by 23 other women who are all raising funds for Friends of Anchor’s new cancer support centre.

“They do such amazing things,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to do something I’d never normally have the chance to do.

“They’re such a great group of women and are all so inspirational. We’re all in it together.”

Charity offer a ‘lifeline’

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with incurable stage three lung cancer in February 2020 just before the country went into lockdown.

“Your whole world just collapses,” she said. “The doctor was going on and all I could do was focus on the word incurable. He said it couldn’t be cured but it could be managed.

“Due to having lupus, some of the treatments weren’t available to me. So, it turned out I’d be on a target therapy drug which is taken daily to get things reduced and keep on top of it.”

Rena Grant recently bought a campervan and plans to travel around Scotland with her family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

When her treatment began during lockdown, she said the services provided by Friends of Anchor became a lifeline.

She started attending their virtual coffee mornings and is still a regular at the weekly Brew and Blether group.

“I was lost for a start,” she said. “It was great to speak to people who knew what I was going through and I’ve made some really good friends.”

Through the charity, she has also attended a mindfulness course, which she still uses in every day life, and one of their retreat days in the city.

“They’re all great services which make things a wee bit easier when times are tough,” she added.

‘Family keep me grounded’

Rena Grant will take to the stage with 23 other women on May 6 and 7. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Throughout everything, her husband, Kenny Grant, and two sons Ryan, 23, and Lee, 20, have also provided endless support – especially when she found out her cancer had spread in December 2021.

“I felt like I was back to square one,” she said. “But the new drug is working well. That was over a year ago and things are now stable, things have reduced and nothing new has appeared.

“I have to take that as a positive.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented