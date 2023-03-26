Woman and two children, 3 and 6, taken to hospital following one-car crash near New Pitsligo

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman and two young children have been taken to hospital following a crash near New Pitsligo.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road just before 1pm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are all in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions.

One car was involved in the collision.

A three-year-old boy has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

A woman, aged 27, and a six-year-old girl were also taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

⛔️Road closure at the A98 / A950 junction ⛔️ Following a road traffic accident that occurred this afternoon, Police have requested the closure if this area. Diversions have been placed, please take care on a approach and follow diversion as signed. pic.twitter.com/d3chBvoCTG — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) March 26, 2023

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene after receiving reports of the crash at 12.56pm.

All fire crews had left by 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving one car on the A98 near New Pitsligo around 12.45pm on Sunday, March 26.

“A three year-old boy has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A six-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman have both been taken to the same hospital by road.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow.