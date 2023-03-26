Woman and two children, 3 and 6, taken to hospital following one-car crash near New Pitsligo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman and two children, 3 and 6, taken to hospital following one-car crash near New Pitsligo

The crash occurred at about 12.45pm on Sunday.

By Ellie Milne
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Google Maps.
A woman and two young children have been taken to hospital following a crash near New Pitsligo.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road just before 1pm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are all in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions.

One car was involved in the collision.

A three-year-old boy has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

A woman, aged 27, and a six-year-old girl were also taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene after receiving reports of the crash at 12.56pm.

All fire crews had left by 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving one car on the A98 near New Pitsligo around 12.45pm on Sunday, March 26.

“A three year-old boy has been taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A six-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman have both been taken to the same hospital by road.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow. 

