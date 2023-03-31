‘We’re still fighting the fight, we’re not going to go away’: Anger, sadness and tears as Ferryhill Library closes after 120 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’re still fighting the fight, we’re not going to go away’: Anger, sadness and tears as Ferryhill Library closes after 120 years

The library shut its doors for the last time today and is one of six closing across the city.

By Chris Cromar
Sarah Wang with her daughter Luna at Ferryhill Library's farewell event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Sarah Wang with her daughter Luna at Ferryhill Library's farewell event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There was a feeling of anger and sadness today after an Aberdeen library closed for the last time – 120 years after first opening.

Ferryhill Library, which is based in the city’s Fonthill Road, is one of six to be closed as a result of swingeing budget cuts that were voted through by Aberdeen City Council at the start of the month.

The others to go are Cornhill, Cults, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside, a move that will save the authority £280,000.

Ferryhill Library. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Despite petitions, a “read-in” and protests by the campaign group Save Aberdeen Libraries, the SNP-Liberal Democrat administration that runs Aberdeen City Council have continued to plough ahead with the closures, despite widespread anger.

Opened in 1903, Ferryhill Library has served the community for well over 100 years and as well as books and computers, it is the home to a number of events, clubs and is used as a warm space for vulnerable residents.

A last farewell at the library today was organised by Karen Barrett-Ayers and Melissa Fowler, who are regular users of the facility with their children.

Hopes Ferryhill Library could reopen

Mrs Barrett-Ayers, who attends with son Brodie, told the Press & Journal: “It’s to let the council know that we’re still fighting the fight, we’re not going to go away and we’ve started a new petition, which is to reopen the library.

The graphic designer said that she “does have some hope” that the they will reopen and gave the example of Moray, where a number of libraries were saved there in 2013 as a result of a legal challenge that was mounted.

Discussing how she feels that the day of the closure has come, Mrs Barrett-Ayers said on a personal level she is “absolutely gutted” and “pretty devastated”, adding: “There’ll be a lot of sadness.”

Mrs Fowler, whose sons Henry and William are regulars at the library, added: “Libraries are not just buildings. This library has served its community for over 100 years, it’s well-loved, it’s well used and it’s a disgrace that it’s closing.

“We wanted to give the community a chance to say goodbye to this library properly. We are hopeful that one day it will open again, but it didn’t seem right not to give the library a fitting send off.”

About 50 people of various ages attended the last event to take place at the library and one of the people who turned out was Margaret Macrae, who worked at the venue as a librarian for 25 years.

She said: “It was under threat a few times times when I worked here, but it was always saved in the end. I never really thought it would come to this, and it was so sudden, it’s shocking to close six of them.”

Ali Laver with her daughter Cora Laver and William Fowler. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Leaving Ferryhill Library for the final time was Amy Allen and her two daughters Ava and Ida, who go every two weeks to get books.

Mrs Allen, whose nearest library is now a mile away at Aberdeen Central Library, added: “It’s a real big community hub for us, especially in the holidays when people meet up, the ladies do lovely groups for the kids, they’ve had Lego groups and things like that.”

Also attending was local Labour councillor Simon Watson, who said he was feeling “absolutely devastated” the Ferryhill Library had been closed.

Local councillor Simon Watson is “devastated” at the authority’s decision. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He added: “People have been coming here for over 100 years. It’s a place where people can access IT, especially older people who haven’t got access at home, they can access council services through it and young people can develop a love of books.

“It’s a community resource and it might be being closed for today but the campaigners aren’t going away and the campaign to reopen it is going to go on.”





