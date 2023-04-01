Paul Hartley ‘firmly’ believes Cove Rangers can beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hartley ‘firmly’ believes Cove Rangers can beat the drop

Cove Rangers have six games left to try and escape relegation.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley admits it has been a testing season but remains certain he can keep the club in the Championship.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit are in the midst of a worrying run of form, having won only once in their last 13 games – which was against Partick Thistle who they host today.

Hartley’s side sit ninth in the Championship, a point clear of Hamilton Accies who have two games in hand.

Their struggles at the bottom of the table are a stark contrast from Cove’s recent seasons where Hartley guided them to the League Two and League One titles in the space of three years.

He admits this has been a difficult campaign for him, having been dismissed by English League Two side Hartlepool after nine games before returning to Cove in January.

Hartley said: “It’s been a testing year for me, there’s no getting away from that. The previous three years were terrific – you’re winning every week and enjoying it.

“It’s been a different challenge from the last three years. It’s been a different challenge coaching, which you’ve got to embrace.

Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success

“In management – every manager that I look at throughout the country, whether that’s the top league or the bottom – you’re going to have to go through a spell at some point in your managerial career.

“When everything is going great, it’s brilliant. Everyone gives you the praise and when it’s not going so great, you have to accept the criticism.

“You have to still think you’re a good coach and manager that got success previously.

“This year has been different from the start, having a break and then coming back in midway through the season to change a lot of things at the club.

“It’s been difficult but I still remain upbeat and positive about myself.”

Staying up would allow positive rebuild, says Hartley

The Cove boss says staying in the second tier was the club’s main goal following promotion from League One, and Hartley intends to deliver that over their remaining six games.

Hartley said: “When the club came into the Championship, it was to stay in it and I still firmly believe we can do it.

“I still believe there’s a lot to play for between now and the end of the season. I know it’s only six games but I’ve seen the Championship turn on its head with a couple of results.

“If we can manage to stay up then it’s a real positive for the club to really focus and rebuild.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O’Halloran during last week’s 3-0 defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS

Since their last win over Thistle in February, Cove have scored just three goals in seven games, which Hartley knows must change if they are to be in with a chance to survive the drop.

He said: “We need to find a result from somewhere. It’s not easy to put your finger on it, but we have been making mistakes.

“We’ve actually been starting games pretty well but once we’ve lost a goal you can see a bit of confidence go from the team, so it’s just trying to build that confidence in training to say ‘okay, we need to make sure we stay in games for longer’.

“We’ve not scored enough goals. The last two games we’ve created chances but we seem to flash so many balls across the face of the box. When you’re a forward, they just arrive a bit too late or gamble that it’s going in.

“I’ve seen teams who have been on a bad run just find something and we need to find one result that can change.

“It’s getting to the critical stage of the season. There are six games left and not much room for error, it’s what we have to do now – we can’t rely on what other teams are doing.”

