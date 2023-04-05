I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven – at a price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven – at a price

New survey shows large disparities in the cost of buying property in coastal towns in Scotland.

By Simon Warburton
weather
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.

Scotland’s most expensive seaside properties in the north and north-east are in Nairn and Stonehaven, a new study from the Bank of Scotland has found.

Those looking to settle in the two coastal towns will have to fork out a hefty £234,470 and £248,633 respectively to take in the sea air.

Lossiemouth saw the largest house price increase from 2021 to 2022 with property soaring 23% in cost to £197,364.

Conversely, those looking for more of a bargain will be better off house-hunting in Invergordon (£114,962), Wick (£124,857), Thurso (£126,716) and Fraserburgh (£132,364) where some of the most affordable properties next to the sea can be found.

Deckchair on beach
Like to be by the seaside? Image: DC Thomson.

The Bank of Scotland Seaside Homes Review tracks house price movements in 54 seaside locations in Scotland and 209 in total in Great Britain with the the review based on house price data from the Land Registry and Registers of Scotland.

House hunters after a home by the sea in Scotland will find that, on average, properties cost £182,488. The cost of coastal homes rose by almost a third (31%) between 2012 and 2022.

Scotland’s coastline ‘truly breathtaking’

Scotland’s most expensive seaside homes are in North Berwick costing more than a whopping £440,000 on average, while St Andrews is second priciest, with properties coming in at an average of £421,528.

Bank of Scotland mortgages director Graham Blair said: “It’s undeniable much of Scotland’s coastline is truly breathtaking, and it’s easy to see why the pretty seaside town of North Berwick is still Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average.

“St Andrews – well known for its world-famous university and golf courses – isn’t far behind, with properties in the area fetching a similar price tag.

Deckchairs on beach
Image: DC Thomson.

“However, many of Scotland’s coastal towns have average house prices that are much lower.

“While many things can influence the price of a home, socio-economic factors are perhaps playing a greater role in some coastal locations.

“While there are doubtless many property hot spots, a sea view isn’t necessarily supporting house prices in Scottish towns most in need of investment.”

During the last decade (2012-2022) the  largest price rises saw Kirkwall take top spot increasing a huge 62% to £193,842.

Coastal prices across UK up 56%

This compares to a Scottish seaside 2012 average of £139,509 rising to £182,488 in 2022, up 31%.

Across the UK during the same period, coastal house prices rose from £195,509 to £304,460, a leap of 56%.

Some nine of the 10 least expensive British seaside locations are in Scotland.

Prices used are simple arithmetic (crude) averages. The prices are not standardised and therefore can be affected by changes in the sample from period to period.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
The most and least expensive seaside locations to buy a home
House vendors accepting price discounts are selling properties with reductions of 4% or £14,000 on average, according to Zoopla (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Zoopla finds £14,000 average price reduction on homes sold at a discount
Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for groceries (Julien Behal/PA)
Aldi named cheapest supermarket – but groceries cost just 25p less than Lidl
Paul Whiteman general secretary of National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) speaking to the media outside the Department of Education, London, after his meeting with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. The Government is set to start “detailed negotiations” with unions on teachers’ pay after fresh talks at the Department for Education. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.
School leaders’ union overwhelmingly rejects Government’s ‘inadequate’ pay offer
London’s stocks slipped back of its recent highs as the pound reached a 10-month high against the US dollar (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Sterling rally helps drag London stocks into negative territory
Wood HQ in Aberdeen
Apollo moves to break deadlock with final takeover bid for Wood
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing's SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
Broadcaster Richard Bacon has sold a stake in his entertainment business Yes Yes Media to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister (Yui Mok/PA)
Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media
Douglas Craig, chairman of Craig Group
New £1 million HQ for Craig International opens on its 25th anniversary

Most Read

1
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start - but more…
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…
Coastal property prices vary significantly. Image: Shutterstock/Kristin Greenwood.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented