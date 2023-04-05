Police investigating after stag brutally injured by crossbow bolt had to be put down

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wild deer was seriously injured after being shot by a crossbow in the Highlands.

The stag had to be put down humanely as a result of the injury.

Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place near Bridge of Orchy car park, which is close the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.15pm on Thursday.

Bridge of Orchy Hotel general manager Szilard Nemeth called the incident “barbaric”.

He said: “Naturally, I am very shocked that something barbaric would happen in our peaceful and scenic part of Scotland. It is a disturbing thought that someone around here was shooting with a crossbow.

“Especially as that is a very popular area for hill walkers. And I know many outdoor loving families who wonder around in these woodlands admiring the beauty of the natural landscape and its occupants such as a deer.

“The whole Bridge of Orchy area is a natural habitat for this majestic animal therefore we can see them all year round here.

Local hotel manager urges anyone with information to contact police

“For this reason, we also urge motorists to be aware and mindful while they are driving on this road.”

He added: “I would like to ask anyone who might have any information about this incident to report to Police Scotland.”

Meanwhile Helen Fraser, a resident of the village, was disgusted. She said: “It’s just disgusting, absolutely disgusting. But that is the mentality of some people these days. Sadly, they think it’s fun.”

It is illegal to shoot a crossbow in public without the landowner’s permission – even at a target board.

To hunt with crossbows is also illegal in the UK.

‘Report of an injured deer that had been shot with a crossbow bolt’

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of an injured deer that had been shot with a crossbow bolt.

“The deer had to be dispatched owing to the injury caused.

“Police are still investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quoting reference LB00040423.”

Deer are often spotted in the Glencoe and Bridge of Orchy area.

Bear Scotland electricians captured a beautiful photograph of a stag in the Bridge of Orchy car park in 2017.

The animals have been known to become comfortable approaching humans, partly due to being fed by tourists.

During winter, they tend to come down to the roadside for the salt.

Earlier this year, in January, a deer was left suffering for five days after an incident in Sutherland.

