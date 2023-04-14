Dancer Roseanna’s desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dancer Roseanna’s desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic’s return

The iconic A Streetcar Named Desire is touring across Scotland - and Roseanna Leney is loving every step of this iconic work

By Scott Begbie
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.

When dancer Roseanna Leney was preparing for her role as Blanche DuBois in Scottish Ballet’s stunning A Streetcar Named Desire she turned to two famous names who tackled the part before.

But don’t expect to see her channelling either Vivien Leigh, from the classic film version, or Gillian Anderson’s recent acclaimed performance in the National Theatre production, both of which Roseanna watched while rehearsing.

“I’m trying to make her my own and trying not do it how it’s always been done,” said Roseanna about playing the faded Southern belle who is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley.

Scottish Ballet Principal dancer Roseanna Leney as Blanche poses in the Riverside Museum, Glasgow to promote A Streetcar Named Desire.<br />Image: Gavin Smart.

“Obviously we have to – it’s who she is – but it’s trying to find out how it sits on my body and how I’m able to portray it that’s natural to me.”

Playing Blanche DuBois is both dancing and acting challenge

Roseanna will be stepping out as one of the most iconic characters in stage and film history, when Scottish Ballet tours its take on Tennessee Williams’ classic work this month, including stops in Inverness, Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Stornoway.

Although Roseanna is quick to point out that the challenging role charting troubled Blanche’s descent into despair, alcoholism and madness is testing her acting abilities almost more than her skill as a dancer.

“For this ballet, while you have to think about the steps and they have to be done well, it actually helps to concentrate more on the acting side of things and portraying the story, therefore the steps come much more naturally,” she said.

Roseanne Leney and Evan Loudon in rehearsals for A Streetcar Named Desire which is coming to Inverness, Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Stornoway. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet

“I’ve found it quite interesting because I’m not so nervous for the dancing at all in this production, which is a change. It just sort of happens with the intention you are putting into the steps. It makes them much more natural when I’m thinking why I’m doing that and what I’m wanting to show.

“I wondered how I would be able to tap into her darker sides, but I’ve enjoyed it. Having the freedom to let go is something I’ve never experienced in a role. It’s about losing yourself in the character.”

Story behind Streetcar Named Desire makes it a Scottish Ballet classic

Scottish Ballet’s A Street Car Named Desire, choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, won widespread acclaim when it was originally performed in 2012, with its riveting narrative set in the Deep South of the 1940s.

It brought a fresh take, with its blend of graceful waltzes, jazz-infused lindy jives in a New Orleans night club and intense duets between Stella and Stanley.

Roseanna believes it is the storytelling that makes the ballet such a special part of the national dance company’s repertoire,  touring again following the play’s 75th anniversary.

Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire was an instant classic when it was first performed in 2012. Image: Donald MacLeod

“It is so unique. As an audience member you are taken on the journey of Blanche’s story,” she said.

“You see her happiness, her innocence, her emotional delicacy and then you see her utter loneliness, what she goes through, her troubles, and how she turns to alcohol. It has everything in it and you’re never bored watching it.

“It’s not a happy storyline either. Usually there’s a happy ending and this isn’t it. It’s very real.”

Roseanna’s journey from shy wee girl to centre stage with Scottish Ballet

This is Roseanna’s biggest role to date with Scottish Ballet in terms of storyline and character and she admits to finding it a touch daunting – but exciting at the same time.

As Blanche, Roseanna will be centre stage and holding an audience’s rapt attention the whole time. It’s a scenario completely at odds with her reasons for going into ballet as a little girl.

From shy wee girl to star of Scottish Ballet, Roseanne Leney will tour with A Streetcar Named Desire. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet

“I was actually a very, very shy child, so much so that I didn’t really speak to anyone and I didn’t want anyone to speak to me. My mum put me into ballet because there was no talking involved, so I just did my own thing in the corner,” said Roseanna.

“Then my ballet teacher said to my mum: ‘She’s actually quite good, I think she should do something with this’. So I went to the Royal Ballet School and that was it. In just never looked back.”

But now, with the spotlight firmly on her, Roseanna hopes to thrill audiences with her take on Blanche.

Roseanna wants to take audiences on a moving journey with Blanche

“I think the end of the ballet is really quite moving emotionally, not only for me but for the audience, when she’s left alone and taken to the mental hospital,” she said.

A scene from A Streetcar Named Desire from Scottish Ballet which is coming to Inverness and Aberdeen.

“I hope I can take them on that journey and they feel the heartbreak that Blanche feels. I don’t want them to go home sad, but I hope to have moved them in the way I am moved by the role.”

Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire will be at Eden Court in Inverness from April 21 to April 22, then His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from April 27 to 29.

It will be at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall on June 22 and 23, then the Lewis Sports Centre on June 29 and 30.

For tickets and information visit scottishballet.co.uk

