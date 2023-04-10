Here we go again as Abba and Franki Valli shows head for P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Here we go again as Abba and Franki Valli shows head for P&J Live

Top tribute acts will bring alive the iconic sounds of legendary bands for Aberdeen fans.

By Scott Begbie
Thank You For The Music is making a welcome return to P&J Live next year. All images: Supplied by P&J Live.
Thank You For The Music is making a welcome return to P&J Live next year. All images: Supplied by P&J Live.

Two new shows heading for P&J Live will have fans of both Frankie Valli and Abba saying “thank you for the music”.

And bosses at the venue expect tickets to be in demand for both Big Girls Don’t Cry and Thank You For The Music, which will be hitting the high notes when they arrive in Aberdeen next year.

First up will be the show billed as “the ultimate tribute to Abba” when it comes to town on February 23, bringing all of the band’s number one hits to the stage of Hall C.

Big Girls Don’t Cry will play all of Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons’ hits at P&J Live.

It’s a welcome return for the musical extravaganza after a sold-out show at P&J Live earlier this year.

Delighted to see ultimate Abba tribute show returning to P&J Live

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Abba fans span the generations, with hit after hit seeing fans up dancing in the aisles.

“Thanks to the incredible sold-out success of this show a few weeks ago, we are delighted to see it come back to P&J Live next year. It was a great crowd, with loads of Abba outfits – we’re looking forward to another brilliant evening.”

Thank You For The Music sold out when it was at P&J Live earlier this year.

Arriving on May 25 next year, Big Girls Don’t Cry is an internationally acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The phenomenal cast aim to transport the audience back to 1963 an authentically recreate the sound of the iconic band.

Expect hits such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and December 1963 (Oh What A Night).

Iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at P&J Live

Louise said: “Join us as we celebrate the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at this brilliant tribute show. The timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time will be a night out to remember.”

Big Girls Don’t Cry aims to bring the house down at P&J Live next year.

Tickets for Thank You For The Music will go on sale on Friday April 14 at 10am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 10am.

Tickets for Big Girls Don’t Cry will go on on sale on Friday April 14 at 9am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 9am.

For more information on both shows go to pandjlive.com

You might also like…

 

 

Conversation