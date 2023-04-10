Here we go again as Abba and Franki Valli shows head for P&J Live

Two new shows heading for P&J Live will have fans of both Frankie Valli and Abba saying “thank you for the music”.

And bosses at the venue expect tickets to be in demand for both Big Girls Don’t Cry and Thank You For The Music, which will be hitting the high notes when they arrive in Aberdeen next year.

First up will be the show billed as “the ultimate tribute to Abba” when it comes to town on February 23, bringing all of the band’s number one hits to the stage of Hall C.

It’s a welcome return for the musical extravaganza after a sold-out show at P&J Live earlier this year.

Delighted to see ultimate Abba tribute show returning to P&J Live

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Abba fans span the generations, with hit after hit seeing fans up dancing in the aisles.

“Thanks to the incredible sold-out success of this show a few weeks ago, we are delighted to see it come back to P&J Live next year. It was a great crowd, with loads of Abba outfits – we’re looking forward to another brilliant evening.”

Arriving on May 25 next year, Big Girls Don’t Cry is an internationally acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The phenomenal cast aim to transport the audience back to 1963 an authentically recreate the sound of the iconic band.

Expect hits such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and December 1963 (Oh What A Night).

Iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at P&J Live

Louise said: “Join us as we celebrate the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at this brilliant tribute show. The timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time will be a night out to remember.”

Tickets for Thank You For The Music will go on sale on Friday April 14 at 10am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 10am.

Tickets for Big Girls Don’t Cry will go on on sale on Friday April 14 at 9am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 9am.

For more information on both shows go to pandjlive.com

