Stand-up comedian Joe Wells joins Aberdeen’s Umbrella Project to promote benefits of neurodiverse society

A renowned comedian will give an insight into the “unique strengths and talents” of neurodivergent people at an upcoming Aberdeen event.

Joe Wells, best known for his act about the struggles of having a non-autistic brother, will share how his lived experience of neurodiversity has contributed to his success.

The stand-up comic has performed as tour support for Frankie Boyle, Alexei Sayle and Stephen K Amos, and has written scripts for Have I Got News For You.

He will be one of the speakers at Neurodiversity in the Workplace – Unlocking Potential and Driving Business Success event, which will take place in Aberdeen on May 30.

The conference will be held as part of the popular Umbrella Project, which celebrates neurodiversity – including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

Revealing ‘often untapped potential of neurodivergent people’

During the one-day event, Mr Wells will focus on the benefits of hiring neurodivergent staff and creating a supportive workplace that helps them reach their full potential.

He said: “It’s an exciting time to be autistic as people are waking up to the, often untapped, potential of neurodivergent people and the benefits of a neurodiverse society.”

The conference is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, which – along with its charity partner ADHD Foundation – is the driving force behind the Umbrella Project.

Roulè Wood, business engagement manager at Aberdeen Inspired, said the event aims to give local businesses a better understanding of how they can support neurodiverse colleagues.

He added: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce Joe’s addition to the event line-up.

“I have no doubt he will add a light-hearted but insightful contribution to the day’s proceedings as he delivers his take on the common misconceptions of neurodiverse people.”

ADHD as Females podcast stars back neurodiversity campaign

Mr Wells will be joined by Fittie duo Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer, whose podcast ADHD As Females has spread the message about ADHD across 182 countries.

The neighbours launched the programme last year to break the stigma that surrounds the condition and create a unique platform for people living with it.

Making a stop at the Aberdeen event while on tour across the UK, they will sit down for a chat with some of the other key speakers for a special episode of the podcast.

Mrs Mears-Reynolds said: “We are thrilled to be able to share our lived experiences to provide insight into how to better support neurodivergent employees.

“It’s fantastic to raise awareness locally just as we are all over the UK on our live Too Much tour.”

Other speakers include Tony Lloyd, chief executive of the ADHD Foundation, and Professor Amanda Kirby, chief executive of Do-It Solutions and chairwoman of the ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity, who will discuss the use of web-based screening tools in the workplace.

Umbrella Project to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions

The eye-catching canopy of multi-coloured umbrellas will return to Shiprow for a second time in May and run until September.

A number of local organisations and businesses – including P&J Live at TECA – will also host mini private installations to celebrate the “umbrella” term of neurodiversity.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, hopes their participation in the project will open up a conversation to highlight the “unique strengths” of neurodiversity.

She said: “While this creative, eye-catching installation is fun to have within our venue, the message behind it is incredibly important.

“As a live events venue, we are wholly inclusive but recognise that there’s still some work to do to within society to challenge the stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences.”