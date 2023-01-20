‘We’re trying to set an example of being unapologetically us’: ADHD podcasters confirm tour dates in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’re trying to set an example of being unapologetically us’: ADHD podcasters confirm tour dates in Aberdeen

By Chloe Irvine
January 20, 2023, 4:11 pm
Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
ADHD podcasters Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer from Fittie confirm tour date in Aberdeen. Image: Sam Brill.

Fittie neighbours with a global podcast are all set to go on tour with a date confirmed for Aberdeen.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer launched the podcast ‘ADHD As Females’ last year.

The podcast has gone on to have a global reach and is in the top 1% of Spotify’s most followed podcasts.

Now, the podcasters are set to go on their “Too Much” tour this year where they’ll open up the conversation surrounding ADHD with others face-to-face.

Laurs Mears-Meynolds and Dawn Farmer sitting next to each other on a rainbow coloured bench in Fittie
Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer pictured in Fittie. Picture by Kenny Elrick

‘We own our too muchness’

Mrs Mears-Reynolds explained the name of the tour has a particular relevance to their own experiences.

She said: “It’s called the Too Much tour because this show is everything our podcast is about, it’s a celebration of being ‘too much.’

“We’ve always been called too much so we’ve dulled ourselves down, we’ve masked our neurodivergence from the world, and even from ourselves.

“We’re trying to set an example of being unapologetically ourselves after years of showing up as whoever people expect you to be for acceptance.

“Since diagnosis, we’ve seen the value in sharing our experiences, we own our too muchness and encourage others to do the same in a safe space with people who get it.”

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer recording their podcast last year. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Though, the nature of the event is set to be fun, Mrs Mears-Reynolds stressed it will also be emotional as they discuss sensitive issues relating to ADHD.

“There is no doubt there will be a few tears as well, because what we’re talking about is this late diagnosed ADHD experience which is very traumatic.

“So it will be emotional, but it’s going to be in a fun form because the idea is we’re celebrating each other and uniting the community.

“We’re both going to be 40 this year and that old phrase life begins at 40 is true for both of us, we’ve got each other and we know we’re not the only ones.”

‘Looking at life with a different perception’

Ms Farmer was officially diagnosed with ADHD last month and feels she has a new perspective on life she can bring forward to their tour.

She said: “It’s almost like its given me a new life, it sounds a bit extreme, but it’s true because you spend your whole life thinking you are at fault for everything that goes wrong.

“I’m looking at life with a new pair of eyes and a completely different perception of myself in the world.

“It’s all about unmasking and that’s exactly what this tour is about.”

Mrs Mears-Reynolds and Ms Farmer are encouraging attendees to wear leopard print as this is the symbol of Aberdeen and shows everyone is united in their ADHD journey.

The Too Much tour will come to Aberdeen on March 4 from 3-7pm at The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road with more UK tour dates to be announced in future.

Tickets for Aberdeen’s event cost £13.50 each with 10% of profits going towards ADHD Adult UK and are available from tomorrow at 9am on Eventbrite. 

Tags

