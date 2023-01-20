‘We’re trying to set an example of being unapologetically us’: ADHD podcasters confirm tour dates in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fittie neighbours with a global podcast are all set to go on tour with a date confirmed for Aberdeen.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer launched the podcast ‘ADHD As Females’ last year.

The podcast has gone on to have a global reach and is in the top 1% of Spotify’s most followed podcasts.

Now, the podcasters are set to go on their “Too Much” tour this year where they’ll open up the conversation surrounding ADHD with others face-to-face.

‘We own our too muchness’

Mrs Mears-Reynolds explained the name of the tour has a particular relevance to their own experiences.

She said: “It’s called the Too Much tour because this show is everything our podcast is about, it’s a celebration of being ‘too much.’

“We’ve always been called too much so we’ve dulled ourselves down, we’ve masked our neurodivergence from the world, and even from ourselves.

“We’re trying to set an example of being unapologetically ourselves after years of showing up as whoever people expect you to be for acceptance.

“Since diagnosis, we’ve seen the value in sharing our experiences, we own our too muchness and encourage others to do the same in a safe space with people who get it.”

Though, the nature of the event is set to be fun, Mrs Mears-Reynolds stressed it will also be emotional as they discuss sensitive issues relating to ADHD.

“There is no doubt there will be a few tears as well, because what we’re talking about is this late diagnosed ADHD experience which is very traumatic.

“So it will be emotional, but it’s going to be in a fun form because the idea is we’re celebrating each other and uniting the community.

“We’re both going to be 40 this year and that old phrase life begins at 40 is true for both of us, we’ve got each other and we know we’re not the only ones.”

‘Looking at life with a different perception’

Ms Farmer was officially diagnosed with ADHD last month and feels she has a new perspective on life she can bring forward to their tour.

She said: “It’s almost like its given me a new life, it sounds a bit extreme, but it’s true because you spend your whole life thinking you are at fault for everything that goes wrong.

“I’m looking at life with a new pair of eyes and a completely different perception of myself in the world.

“It’s all about unmasking and that’s exactly what this tour is about.”

Mrs Mears-Reynolds and Ms Farmer are encouraging attendees to wear leopard print as this is the symbol of Aberdeen and shows everyone is united in their ADHD journey.

The Too Much tour will come to Aberdeen on March 4 from 3-7pm at The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road with more UK tour dates to be announced in future.

Tickets for Aberdeen’s event cost £13.50 each with 10% of profits going towards ADHD Adult UK and are available from tomorrow at 9am on Eventbrite.