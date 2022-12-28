From New Zealand to Aberdeen: How Fittie neighbours opened up a global conversation about ADHD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From New Zealand to Aberdeen: How Fittie neighbours opened up a global conversation about ADHD

By Chloe Irvine
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer holding a plaque that says 'ADHD AS FEMALES THE PODCAST'
How two Fittie neighbours created one of Spotify's most popular podcasts by talking about ADHD. Picture by Sam Brill

An ADHD podcast created by two neighbours in Fittie has resonated with people across tens of thousands of miles and sparked a global conversation.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer created their ADHD As Females programme this year where they share their personal experiences and interview others with similar issues.

Over the past seven months, they’ve had over 230,000 downloads and expect that figure to rise to a quarter of a million by the end of the year, leaving them in the top 1% of Spotify’s most followed podcasts.

The podcast has reached 166 countries including New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada and throughout South America, Africa, Middle East and Europe.

‘Talk about the problems we face’

Ms Farmer believes the podcast is popular as it provides a unique platform to people living with ADHD.

She said: “It’s a community where people can come together, people who have ADHD can talk about the problems we face on a daily basis with people going through similar things.”

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer sitting outside in Fittie in the spring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Through the podcast, Mrs Mears-Reynolds has learned of various barriers in each country stopping people from getting an ADHD diagnosis.

She said: “You’ve got huge disparities, people who message us in Ireland are really struggling and tell tell us the waiting list is so long they don’t think they’ll ever get seen.

“In America you’ve got the whole private healthcare system, so that’s a classist thing where you’re only getting diagnosed if you’ve got money in your pocket.

“Here in the UK, it’s actually similar because of how long the waiting lists are, if you want any help in the next two to six years, you’ll need to put your hand in your pocket.”

Shared-care loophole

In October, Ms Farmer turned up for her ADHD assessment after an 18-month wait only to be told she’ll need a further appointment next year.

After feeling unable to wait any longer, she set up a crowdfund through the podcast which paid for the private diagnosis she received this month.

She said: “Through the help of our supporters donating, I’ve been able to access private healthcare, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

However, she did acknowledge many people with ADHD don’t have the “privilege” of a global podcast to fall back on and there’s many loopholes in getting a diagnosis.

She added: “There’s something we’ve learned about called shared-care, a doctor can’t prescribe you ADHD medication, it has to come from a psychiatrist.

“Then they’d talk to the doctor and say ‘I’ve diagnosed this person with ADHD, I want to start them on this medication’ and your doctor would prescribe it.

“Some people are privately getting their diagnosis, then returning to the doctor to say ‘I’m diagnosed now, can I get my medication?’ and the doctor is saying no.

“There has to be an agreement of who they’ll accept to give a diagnosis, it has to be someone approved by NHS Grampian specifically.”

‘We don’t have Australia’s structured system’

Mrs Mears-Reynolds stressed the way in which ADHD is diagnosed in the UK.

In her case, she didn’t have to have another appointment or supply evidence such as school reports like Ms Farmer did.

She said: “Even within private healthcare, there’s disparities in how they do it, I only had to have one appointment, but for some reason Dawn’s had two.

“I got diagnosed by Albyn Hospital through one hour on the phone, they didn’t look at me, they didn’t ask for everything, I don’t have my school reports anymore.

“Australia’s ADHD diagnosis system is much more advanced than ours, so they’re finding it easier and quicker to get a diagnosis.

“They have this very structured system that everyone has to be followed, we don’t have that.”

‘Unmask and come together’

As the podcasters look to the future, they intend to go on tour where they can engage in-person with people with ADHD.

Mrs Mears-Reynolds said: “I think we’ll do a few dates in Scotland and England.

“We want to bring the community together, one of the most valuable things we’ve found is all these people connecting.”

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer recording their podcast in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Farmer added: “Through our honesty, we’ve created this community. It’s actually enabling me to unmask and show my real self.

“The whole reason for the podcast was if we can help one person get out of self-loathing and understanding themselves better, then we’ve done our job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented