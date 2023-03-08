Aberdeen’s popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May

By Cameron Roy
March 8, 2023, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

Aberdeen Inspired has revealed plans to bring the popular Umbrella Project back to Shiprow.

The eye-catching canopy of multi-coloured umbrellas could potentially be returning in May and running until September.

It seeks to celebrate the “umbrella” term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

One in five people have some kind of neurodevelopmental condition.

The project has been a great success at other UK locations since 2017. But last year was the first time they were on show in Scotland.

Its grand opening in June featured dancing in the narrow street as Robert Gordon College’s pipe band played.

Aberdeen Inspired launched its colourful umbrella showcase at Shiprow in June. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Will it be the same display as last year?

Now business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired and its charity partner ADHD Foundation is hoping to organise a grand return.

According to plans sent to the council, they want to repeat the same seasonal installation this year.

The plans are currently awaiting approval before finer details can be announced.

Aberdeen Inspired said last year’s project brought thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen.

It built on the success by installing two canopies of fairy lights in January using the existing street fittings on both Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace.

Shiprow looking bright and vibrant in January. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Shipwrow has especially been developing its hospitality credentials recently.

In November, the Ivy Lodge on the street announced it had doubled its capacity to 300 with a new upstairs area – making it now one of the biggest bars in the city.

It is part of the long-running Shiprow Village project, which is designed to make the street a nightlife hub.

Aberdeen Inspired has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
'You've underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON'T be closing this pool': Hundreds attend meeting…
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Unpaid work for hapless car thief who broke down 20 minutes after theft
Lee Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
Thief broke into Aberdeen home and stole £100 note – then spent it at…
The homes would be located behind the recently closed Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Fears about polluted land dismissed as new houses approved next to closed Gartly School
Danielle Flecher-Horn and her mother Michelle are more than doing their bit to help north-east families through the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Camilla Greenwell
International Women’s Day: AberNecessities a ‘proudly women-led organization’
The crash happened near the Peterhead turn off. Image: Google Maps.
Two hurt in crash on A952 Mintlaw road at Kinknockie
Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
eden court
Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…
The breakdown, Steve Scott: No talk, but long past time Scotland walked the walk…
Rangers fans set off pyrotechnics during the League Cup final at Hampden. Image: PA
Sean Wallace: Clubs should hand life bans to hooligans who throw pyrotechnics onto the…
Roadworks at Tesco Inshes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tesco makes four-mile queue doomsday prediction about Inshes roundabout plans
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in

Editor's Picks

Most Commented