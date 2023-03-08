Aberdeen’s popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Inspired has revealed plans to bring the popular Umbrella Project back to Shiprow.

The eye-catching canopy of multi-coloured umbrellas could potentially be returning in May and running until September.

It seeks to celebrate the “umbrella” term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

One in five people have some kind of neurodevelopmental condition.

The project has been a great success at other UK locations since 2017. But last year was the first time they were on show in Scotland.

Its grand opening in June featured dancing in the narrow street as Robert Gordon College’s pipe band played.

Will it be the same display as last year?

Now business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired and its charity partner ADHD Foundation is hoping to organise a grand return.

According to plans sent to the council, they want to repeat the same seasonal installation this year.

The plans are currently awaiting approval before finer details can be announced.

Aberdeen Inspired said last year’s project brought thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen.

It built on the success by installing two canopies of fairy lights in January using the existing street fittings on both Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace.

Shipwrow has especially been developing its hospitality credentials recently.

In November, the Ivy Lodge on the street announced it had doubled its capacity to 300 with a new upstairs area – making it now one of the biggest bars in the city.

It is part of the long-running Shiprow Village project, which is designed to make the street a nightlife hub.

Aberdeen Inspired has been contacted for comment.