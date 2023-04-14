Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to a two-car road accident on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road south of Laurencekirk.

Crews were alerted to the incident at about 5.10pm with police, the fire service and paramedics all called.

The road remained open at the scene near the North Water Bridge junction but was reduced to one-lane northbound.

It is understood cars were in the outside lane and the central reservation while crews work at the scene near Laurencekirk.

Witnesses at the scene said at least one person was been taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

About 15 firefighters surrounded the vehicle as the person was lifted free from the blue Nissan Micra, which had to have its roof removed in the operation.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received the call from the police to attend. We have three appliances at the scene.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90, North Water Bridge, Laurencekirk at 5.10pm today. Ambulance have been contacted.”

The road was cleared at about 7.30pm.