Extra police patrols to protect Capercaillie mating in Cairngorms

Extra police patrols are taking place in the Cairngorms to protect the endangered Capercaille as they approach their breeding season.

Less than 500 of the birds survive across the UK with less than 60 males in Scotland’s forests.

This is the time of year when the males engage in competitive displays and courtship in preparation for mating, in a period known as lekking.

However, disturbances can prevent mating taking place with police eager to allow the birds privacy to help boost their numbers.

Last year a 65-year-old man was charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with disturbing Capercaillie.

PC Daniel Sutherland, wildlife crime officer in the Highlands, said: “Disturbance can stop Capercaillies from breeding by causing unnecessary stress and we are asking bird watchers, photographers, wildlife guides, and the general public not to seek them out.

“It is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and countryside Act 1981 to disturb Capercaille when they are lekking, nesting and raising their young.

“We all have a role in protecting these endangered birds. We are asking anyone out and about to look out for alternative Capercaille friendly routes that rangers have been putting in place.

“There are signs and CCTV covering areas where the birds are gathering.”