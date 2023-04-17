Aberdeen composer draws on Celtic heritage for special coronation piece

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen composer has received the “utmost honour” of producing a special music piece in Welsh for the coronation of King Charles.

Professor Paul Mealor, from Aberdeen University, has created a new version of the Kyrie (Lord, have mercy upon us) which will fill the Westminster Abbey next month.

The Kyrie is normally sung in Greek and traditionally opens mass.

However, Prof Mealor was specifically commissioned by His Majesty to draw inspiration from the vast Celtic heritage and compose a Welsh version of the song.

He said: “It is the most amazing honour to be asked not only to produce a piece of music for such an important historic occasion but to be given the opportunity to showcase our Celtic heritage.

“As the longest serving Prince of Wales, this is very fitting for His Majesty. We have a King who has shown great support for a wide variety of music over many years and is a passionate advocate for music.”

Song inspired by Welsh hymns

The song will be performed by world-renowned Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel as soloist and the choirs of Westminster Abber and His Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

It will be the first time that Welsh has been sung at a coronation.

Prof Mealor, who is the chairman in composition at the university, is no stranger to creating pieces for the Royal family.

His haunting version of Psalm 118 was sung at the Queen’s thanksgiving service in Edinburgh last year at Her Majesty’s own request.

A decade ago, the he also prepared music for the Queen Consort’s installation as the University’s Chancellor. He also wrote a piece for the now Princes and Princess of Wales’ wedding on April 29, 2011.

Prof Mealor added: “It is a meditative, introspective piece based on a blend between Gregorian chant and Cerdd Dant (Welsh Penillion singing – an important part of eisteddfodau).

“I was inspired by the great Welsh hymns – Aberystwyth, Cwn Rhondda, Ar Lan Y Môr – and the composition is ‘coloured’ by the harmonies of these hymns.

“It is a cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love and friendship.”

