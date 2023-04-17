Aberdeenshire Council reveal list of road surface improvement works – and urge motorists to stick to speed limits

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of road closures and speed restrictions will be in place across Aberdeenshire while works are carried out over the next five months.

The council has confirmed its upcoming programme of surface dressing works which involve laying bitumen and chippings to seal road surfaces.

Motorists are asked to take extra care when travelling across the region due to the risk of loose chips on recently treated roads.

Warning signs will be on display to advise of the relevant speed restrictions and any hazards in the area.

Restrictions across Aberdeenshire

Works will begin on Monday, May 8, and are expected to last until Friday, September 29.

Motorists will be advised to travel at 40mph, 20mph and 10mph at the following locations:

A98 – I13L at Ordens to Boyndie Depot

A98 – Moray boundary to Kilnhillock Farmhouse

A98 – New Road, Banff

A98 – Lower Crudie towards Greenwood Loch

B9023 – A95 at Cornhill to B9022 at Brodiesord

B9025 – Burnside of Whitefield to Hillhead of Carnousie

B9121 – B9025 at Pole of Scotston to Lochy Road

C3L – A95 at Gordonstown to B9023 at Greendykes

C5L – Touz towards Bogmuchals School House

C50L – B9025 at Forglen Hall to Todlaw House

U105 – Netherbrae crossroads to Hill of Overbrae

Diversions will be in place for some routes while works are completed.

Improving roads

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Motorists across Aberdeenshire will be well aware of the need to repair our roads following the recent winter weather and now is the time to start that work as it is weather dependent.

“Surface dressing remains the most cost-efficient way of improving and protecting roads on our 3,500-mile network.

“While we acknowledge that these works may temporarily inconvenience people through road closures, restrictions and the need to slow down, this remains the most appropriate maintenance technique available to us.

“While the inconvenience is relatively short-lived, the treatment rejuvenates the road surface and protects it from structural damage from water ingress.”

Regular updates on where work is being carried out will be share on the Aberdeenshire Council website and the road team’s Twitter account.