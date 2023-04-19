New Aberdeen energy firm aims to generate 120 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen energy firm aims to generate 120 new jobs

Business is looking to a turnover of £100m million in next five years.

By Ryan Duff.
Aurora Energy staff in front of wind turbine
(L-R): Carolina Orden, business development director, R&M; Alan Bailey, MD R&M; Doug Duguid CEO I7V Renewables; Andy Johnston, special access systems director; Alan McLean R&M commercial director. Image: Aurora Energy Services.

EnerMech veterans Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan have launched a new energy services firm in Aberdeen, which could create a further 120 jobs through acquisitions.

The industry stalwarts started Aurora Energy Services through their I7V Renewables investment fund and have kick-started the business with two acquisitions.

Both of the firms being taken on board are north-east based, with Huntly’s offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering and rope access and training firm,  Inverness Access Training Services (IATS) joining the new operation.

The new business has confirmed all existing jobs at R&M and IATS are secure and the firm is aiming to increase current headcount of around 80 to 200 through further acquisitions.

Aurora has seen investment in senior management with Alan McLean, who has been with R&M for more than 30 years, coming on board.

Mr McLean is joined by Alan Bailey, who has been appointed as new managing director at R&M after previously working alongside Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan at EnerMech for 12 years.

IATS co-owners, Andy and Lorna Johnston, will remain with the new entity and have also invested in Aurora.

Business looks to develop three streams

During the next five years, Aurora is looking to reach a turnover of £100 million while working with hydrocarbon professionals as they transition into renewables.

As it looks to the energy transformation, the Aberdeen business says it will develop three business streams.

The first of these three is renewables services, which include inspection, repair and maintenance, engineering and installation support.

The remaining two areas of focus are training and engineering, fabrication and design; the latter will see operation in both oil and gas and later, renewables.

Sailing ship passes wind turbine
Renewables services will be a key plank of the business. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Mr Duguid said: “Aurora Energy Services is structuring its operational capability to deliver an integrated service to the renewables industry.

“It is clear from conversations with wind farm developers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that there is some frustration with having to manage the various interfaces between different contractors and the increased costs and inefficiency this causes.”

Aurora is investing in developing a full design engineering function at its headquarters in Aberdeen. The site will provide a digital capability for customers to access real-time progress on all aspects of the work the firm is carrying out for them.

The new business will also be taking on a new 11,000 sq ft site in the Longman area of Inverness for rope access training.

Tremendous value transitioning Scotland’s energy base towards more renewable sources”

Doug Duguid

Aurora is putting down a £750,000 investment in the Inverness location and will focus on training the renewable sector’s workforce.

Mr Duguid added: “Aurora will be focused on providing localised support to our customers. By developing our own workforce and working closely with our customers to optimise work planning and execution, we will ensure our operations are streamlined.

“We have listened closely to the needs of both our renewable and oil industry customers who want their contractors to focus on minimising emissions and extending the life extension of energy assets, component refurbishment and in cases where the former is not practicable, recycling.

“We see tremendous value in transitioning Scotland’s energy base and workforce towards more renewable sources and at the same time utilising the immense offshore knowledge and experience from Scotland’s oil and gas industry.”

The value of both deals has not been disclosed.

