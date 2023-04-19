6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year’s Etape Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of cyclists from 20 different countries will descend on the Highlands this weekend for a prestigious event.

Etape Loch Ness will return on Sunday, with 6,000 cyclists gearing up for an epic 66-mile journey along closed roads around the loch.

Money raised through the event will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity has been the event’s official charity since 2014 and almost 800 of the cyclists will be raising money for the organisation this year, with £265,000 hoping to be raised.

In the nine years of being associated with Etape Loch Ness‘, a total of £1.68m has been raised for Macmillan.

General entry to the event sold out in 50 hours, and organisers have revealed 26% of cyclists will come from outside Scotland – with riders from as far afield as Australia, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The route, which starts and finishes in Inverness, has 2,953ft of ascent and includes a timed King of the Mountain stage, with a 4.8-mile climb gaining 1,247ft in height and a gradient reaching 12% at times.

Welcoming cyclists at the start line this year will be former Olympic and Commonwealth Games road cyclist Brian Smith, who will also be presenting prizes to this year’s King and Queen of the Mountain.

Etape Loch Ness event director: ‘Warm Highland welcome’

Etape Loch Ness event director, Malcolm Sutherland said: “The 2023 Etape Loch Ness looks set to be an absolutely fantastic event. Every year we are amazed at how quickly the event sells out with plenty of riders itching to get back in the saddle and cycle the spectacular course along Loch Ness.

“We always get feedback of the warm Highland welcome that our riders receive and we are grateful to the communities along the route for their continued support as well as our sponsors and partners, including the Highland Council.”

Macmillan Cancer Support programme manager, Jimmy Holland added: “The Etape Loch Ness is always a highlight for Macmillan as it attracts so many fundraisers, both experienced riders and novices, really challenging themselves to raise money because they want to help support people affected by cancer.

“Good luck and thank you to all those who will be cycling on April 23 for Team Macmillan.”