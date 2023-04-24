From Riga to running an Aberdeen fashion business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From Riga to running an Aberdeen fashion business

After working in "most of Aberdeen’s tailor shops", fashion guru wanted to offer customers more of her skills and experience.

Tince Benmouhoub
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Simon Warburton

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Tince Benmouhoub, owner of TINCCE Fashion Design & Alteration in Aberdeen.

Originally from Latvia, Tince has even worked with the University of Aberdeen to remake the outfit for Aberdeen FC mascot, Angus the Bull.

How and why did you start in business? 

Fashion is my passion, and I’ve been creating handmade items since I was five years old.

I’m originally from Riga, the capital city of Latvia, where I ran my own fashion business before arriving in Scotland in 2006. I put my work on hold for years because I wanted to concentrate on raising my two boys, but I’m now back in business because I love what I do.

I’m very creative and have so many ideas that I want to bring to reality. I always love to achieve something more.

In Latvia, I formally trained as a ‘Modeliste’, and I also have an EU master’s degree in dressmaking. This has given me very rare skills and I model all my outfits by creating handmade patterns. I love to make items that fit perfectly.

How did you get to where you are today?

Over the years, I’ve worked in most of the Aberdeen’s tailor shops and dry-cleaning shops, but I had a determination to do what I loved and I wanted to offer customers more of my skills and experience.

Tince Benmouhoub
Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

My commitment is to save customers’ time. If customers want something new, they don’t have to spend time alone thinking about which colour or shape of item would suit them. I want them to use the professional help of me and my team to make sure everything is perfect.

Whether it’s a jacket, evening dress, curtains, or stylish blinds for the home, I am here and happy to help. The most important thing is to know what you want to achieve and go after it.

Who helped you?

I’m grateful for the support of the local Business Gateway and People Plus. I especially give huge thanks to Business Development Director, Colleen Kain, who introduced me to the Federation of Small Businesses. It’s great to know we can collaborate and learn so much from each other.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The biggest piece of advice I can pass on is that our time is limited. We have to fulfil our dreams now and help each other as much as possible.

When it comes to fashion advice, it’s better to have a few quality things you love around you, rather than many things you do not.

What is your biggest mistake?

I have a very high level of knowledge and expertise in my area of work, but my biggest mistake would be to think that I know everything. We are always learning, and usually from our own mistakes.

What is your greatest achievement?

My most recent achievement is that last year I had the opportunity to work with the University of Aberdeen to remake the outfit for Aberdeen FC mascot, Angus the Bull!

Second to that, I recently published my own book, “Find Your Style.” It’s a very small book about how to think if you want to change something in your life.

Tince Benmouhoub
“Time is the biggest asset in our lives.” Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But honestly, I’m proud of everything I create, from dresses for ladies to interior items for homes.

Everything is possible, and my new shop on George Street is testament to that! I’m delighted with the support I’ve received, and the door is always open to seamstresses who want to collaborate, and of course, to customers who want to discuss their needs.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Put simply, I try to use less. We need support for more small businesses, and through collaboration, create a healthier business environment.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I just do my job as best as I can. That is my happiness.

What do you do to relax?

I love putting on my headphones and listening to quality music.  It helps me relax and think.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading “Psycho Cybernetics” by Maxwell Maltz. I love his philosophy of self-build mechanisms and that self-image starts in our minds and imagination.

Tincce Bemmouhoub outside her shop in Aberdeen.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do you waste your money on?

I use my money wisely, just as I do my time. I think time is the biggest asset in our lives. The money we can return but with time – when it’s gone, it’s gone.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I love to start my days early, being grateful for another new day and new opportunities.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I was learning to drive just before lockdown. I got full marks in my theory test, but never sat my practical one!

One day I’ll have an old-fashioned, stylish car that’s perfect for driving in the countryside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
"I had a determination to do what I loved" - Tince Benmouhoub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]