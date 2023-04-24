From Riga to running an Aberdeen fashion business

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Tince Benmouhoub, owner of TINCCE Fashion Design & Alteration in Aberdeen.

Originally from Latvia, Tince has even worked with the University of Aberdeen to remake the outfit for Aberdeen FC mascot, Angus the Bull.

How and why did you start in business?

Fashion is my passion, and I’ve been creating handmade items since I was five years old.

I’m originally from Riga, the capital city of Latvia, where I ran my own fashion business before arriving in Scotland in 2006. I put my work on hold for years because I wanted to concentrate on raising my two boys, but I’m now back in business because I love what I do.

I’m very creative and have so many ideas that I want to bring to reality. I always love to achieve something more.

In Latvia, I formally trained as a ‘Modeliste’, and I also have an EU master’s degree in dressmaking. This has given me very rare skills and I model all my outfits by creating handmade patterns. I love to make items that fit perfectly.

How did you get to where you are today?

Over the years, I’ve worked in most of the Aberdeen’s tailor shops and dry-cleaning shops, but I had a determination to do what I loved and I wanted to offer customers more of my skills and experience.

My commitment is to save customers’ time. If customers want something new, they don’t have to spend time alone thinking about which colour or shape of item would suit them. I want them to use the professional help of me and my team to make sure everything is perfect.

Whether it’s a jacket, evening dress, curtains, or stylish blinds for the home, I am here and happy to help. The most important thing is to know what you want to achieve and go after it.

Who helped you?

I’m grateful for the support of the local Business Gateway and People Plus. I especially give huge thanks to Business Development Director, Colleen Kain, who introduced me to the Federation of Small Businesses. It’s great to know we can collaborate and learn so much from each other.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The biggest piece of advice I can pass on is that our time is limited. We have to fulfil our dreams now and help each other as much as possible.

When it comes to fashion advice, it’s better to have a few quality things you love around you, rather than many things you do not.

What is your biggest mistake?

I have a very high level of knowledge and expertise in my area of work, but my biggest mistake would be to think that I know everything. We are always learning, and usually from our own mistakes.

What is your greatest achievement?

My most recent achievement is that last year I had the opportunity to work with the University of Aberdeen to remake the outfit for Aberdeen FC mascot, Angus the Bull!

Second to that, I recently published my own book, “Find Your Style.” It’s a very small book about how to think if you want to change something in your life.

But honestly, I’m proud of everything I create, from dresses for ladies to interior items for homes.

Everything is possible, and my new shop on George Street is testament to that! I’m delighted with the support I’ve received, and the door is always open to seamstresses who want to collaborate, and of course, to customers who want to discuss their needs.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Put simply, I try to use less. We need support for more small businesses, and through collaboration, create a healthier business environment.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I just do my job as best as I can. That is my happiness.

What do you do to relax?

I love putting on my headphones and listening to quality music. It helps me relax and think.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading “Psycho Cybernetics” by Maxwell Maltz. I love his philosophy of self-build mechanisms and that self-image starts in our minds and imagination.

What do you waste your money on?

I use my money wisely, just as I do my time. I think time is the biggest asset in our lives. The money we can return but with time – when it’s gone, it’s gone.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I love to start my days early, being grateful for another new day and new opportunities.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I was learning to drive just before lockdown. I got full marks in my theory test, but never sat my practical one!

One day I’ll have an old-fashioned, stylish car that’s perfect for driving in the countryside.