Police refer themselves to watchdog following early morning crash in Aberdeen

The police have referred themselves to a watchdog following an early morning crash in Aberdeen.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash involving a police van in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

It happened on Granitehill Road, near Hameworth Lodge Care Home, at 2.50am.

The incident was later reported to the watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Now PIRC has said it will assess the incident and decide if there is a need to investigate further.

It is not clear how long the PIRC will spend assessing the incident.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

It is understood the bike was not being pursued when the incident happened.

The road was sealed off for several hours while investigations took place.

An incident response unit, as well as a police van and two police cars, were at the scene while officers pieced together the lead-up to the incident.