Obituaries Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, the son of Capercaillie's world-class fiddler Charlie McKerron, is the first to benefit. By Lindsay Bruce April 24 2023, 5.00pm Share Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/obituaries/5648452/bagpipes-of-late-aberdeen-musician-dod-copland-inspiring-new-generation-of-talent/ Copy Link 0 comment Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation