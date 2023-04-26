All you need to know about Michael Buble’s gig at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Canadian crooner Michael Buble will bring his hits and good looks to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this weekend.

From when and where he’ll perform, to how to get to the venue and the show’s age restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated gig – his first return to the Granite City in four years.

When and where will Michael Buble perform in Aberdeen?

Michael Buble will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday, April 29.

Doors open at 6pm and the singer will be on stage from 8pm-10pm.

What is Michael Buble best known for?

Buble’s first album reached the top 10 in Canada and the United Kingdom in 2003.

Since then he has found a worldwide audience with his hit songs such as Love, Sway, Feeling Good, Everything and Home.

His 2011 holiday album Christmas was also a number-one album with hits It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Holly Jolly Christmas.

When was the last time Michael played Aberdeen?

Buble last visited in 2019 for two nights in November, only months after the arena opened.

Both performances were completely sold out.

Which songs will he perform?

For his Saturday night show, he will be performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher which was released in 2022.

P&J Live was one of only eight venues selected for his much-anticipated UK tour in 2023.

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes. Additional buses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 5.50pm.

Buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the taxi tank.

More buses will depart from Craibstone Park and Ride to the venue on a dedicated PJ4 service from 6.10pm, and from Kingswells Park and Ride on a PJ3 service from 6.40pm.

Can I bring a backpack?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation. Additional bars in both Hall A and Hall B will also be serving food.

Are tickets for Michael Buble’s Aberdeen gig still available?

Tickets for the gig are still available on Ticketmaster.