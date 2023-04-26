Trade union demands ‘urgent intervention’ from NHS Highland over closure-hit care homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Trade union demands ‘urgent intervention’ from NHS Highland over closure-hit care homes

Castle Gardens Care Home in Invergordon is due to close, and the future for many others is uncertain.

By Stuart Findlay
GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney (right) has called on NHS Highland to take over Castle Gardens Care Home in Invergordon.
GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney (right) has called on NHS Highland to take over Castle Gardens Care Home in Invergordon.

NHS Highland needs to step up and take charge of three closure-threatened care homes in the north, a major trade union has said.

GMB Scotland said the health board must intervene to protect residents and staff.

It has written to MPs and MSPs across the north seeking support for the takeovers.

The move comes after operator HC-One announced five care homes across the region would be among 52 to be sold or closed across the UK.

HC-One announced the closure of Castle Gardens Care Home in Invergordon last month, putting 48 jobs at risk.

The company also plans to sell its care homes in Cradlehall, Inverness and Moss Park in Fort William.

GMB believes Skye care home takeover set precedent

GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney said the need for urgent action is clear.

He has called on NHS Highland to act.

Mr McCartney said: “Residents are also now being forced to move to an entirely new service. This can be disruptive to the care they need and may require family members to travel further to visit their loved ones.

“This is especially disruptive to those who have been diagnosed with dementia. They are dependent on the existing relationships and environment that they live with.

“It is therefore vital that a future for the home and its workers is secured.”

Home Farm Care Home was taken over by NHS Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

GMB believes a precedent was set by NHS Highland when it forced the sale of the Home Farm care home in Skye in 2020.

The health board was also a factor in Argyll and Bute Council’s purchase of Kintyre Care Home in Campbeltown.

Both of those cares homes were owned by HC-One.

Mr McCartney added: “If Scotland is to have a social care system that meets peoples’ care needs and values care workers, these homes must also be brought under NHS Highland.”

How have NHS Highland and HC-One responded?

HC-One announced the closure of Castle Gardens in Invergordon last month, blaming staff shortages.

In the aftermath, authorities in the Highlands said they were “working proactively” with HC-One to secure the future of the care homes.

When asked about the current situation by the Press and Journal, both organisations said talks were still ongoing.

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said the health board’s primary concern was caring and supporting the residents and families affected by the Castle Gardens closure.

It is also providing assurances about employment for the staff there.

Care homes are under pressure across the country.

The spokeswoman added: “We are actively working in partnership with the current provider, HC-One.

“This will ensure that residents are moved to an appropriate alternative care setting.”

A spokeswoman for HC-One said the operator was doing everything it can to support its residents in Invergordon.

On the future of the homes in Inverness and Fort William, she added: “HC-One, NHS Highland and Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to how high-quality care can be delivered at these homes in a sustainable way.

“We are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.”

Care sector facing huge challenges

With nothing concrete yet, fears about the future of the Cradlehall and Moss Park homes remain.

But the struggles faced by HC-One are not unique.

Demand on adult social care is at an all-time high following the pandemic.

HC-One’s care home in Cradlehall, Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.

Despite that, NHS Highland has fewer care home beds and significant gaps in community services.

A special meeting between the health service and the council held last November was told the sector was at risk of collapse in parts of the north.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
The Coul Links site is earmarked for a championship golf course Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Objectors outnumber supporters 2 to 1 - but should the powers that…
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
Mallaig Fuelling Station, Johnston Brothers, is undergoing repairs
Two-hour round trip for petrol could last for weeks as Mallaig filling station undergoes…
There has been a crash on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
Motorcyclist, 60, taken to hospital after Rest and Be Thankful crash
Lorraine Giles was one of the biggest fundraisers in Scotland. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now.
Stromness breast cancer survivor named top fundraiser with afternoon tea
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's a lifeline': New minibus helps Inverness charity's drive to meet growing demand for…
A fun summer is anticipated at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Resort.
Cairngorm Mountain Resort gears up for summer season with new activities
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000
A plaque was recently installed at the Powis Gates in Aberdeen, acknowledging that they were paid for using the profits of slavery (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations
The Funky Red Pandas have released an Aberdeen FC anthem. Image: Matt Jolly
'Hairy-face football messiah' Willie Miller raves about The Funky Red Pandas' Gothenburg Greats tribute…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]