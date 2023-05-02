Former north-east policeman on mission to make men smarter

Former policeman Colin Mowat is cleaning up a different beat after launching his own range of men’s grooming products.

The 52-year-old Moray-based entrepreneur aims to smarten up his new business patch with The Gentlemen’s Hour.

He said it was aimed at “healthy demand for products which reflect that not all males want to slob out 24/7” despite an increasingly “relaxed approach” to dress and appearance.

He also works part time for Moray Reach Out, working with adults who have learning disabilities.

What drove him to launch his own business?

“I hope to keep on this fulfilling role, which is full of another great group of people, while I develop my business,” Mr Mowat said.

Explaining his move into entrepreneurship, he added: “I have wanted to be part of the creation and selling of a range of products for men, with an emphasis on classic style and fragrance.

“The process of making high quality products from scratch has been an education, and far more complex and demanding than I could have ever imagined.

“The consequence of this has been they have taken years to get to this point.

“At one stage I envisaged launching the week after I retired from the police in April 2020 – that was three years ago.”

He continued: “I am delighted with the result of the work that has gone into making the initial range for ‘The Gentleman’s Hour.

“While it is currently an online concern at www.gentshour.com, I hope to work with a limited number of outlets throughout the UK so that it has a high street presence too.

“I live in Portessie, near Buckie, and will carry out the office side of the business from there.”

The Gentlemen’s Hour’s initial range includes shaving cream, balm, face wash, eau de toilette, hand soap and a flannel/face cloth.

“Depending on the market I will move on to other products to strengthen the range,” added Mr Mowat, who was born and grew up in Aberdeen.

30 years in the force

Mr Mowat joined Grampian Police, now part of Police Scotland, in April 1990.

“I served in numerous stations and postings, including traffic,” he said.

“Latterly I was the uniform inspector of Banff and then Elgin before taking on further Aberdeen-based support roles.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my service and appreciate how fortunate I was to gain so much experience and work with great people.

“But I always had a thought that one day I would create something of quality in this country.”

But why men’s grooming products?

Mr Mowat explained: “My initial interest was in quality shaving products, although I thought it best to develop a wider interest.

“There has been a move recently – accelerated by Covid – towards a ‘relaxed’ approach to dress, appearance et cetera.

“I feel there is a healthy demand for products which reflect that not all males want to slob out 24/7.

Products the end result of careful development for ‘classic market’

“The products have been developed in conjunction with manufacturing companies.

“I am quite proud of this as the hard work, investment and quality shows.

“I did not make these products in my shed, nor did I simply stick a label onto ‘white label’ on-the-shelf products that already exist.

“They are the end result of careful development for the classic market – reflected in both the composition and fragrances used.”