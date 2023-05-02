Former north-east policeman on mission to make men smarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former north-east policeman on mission to make men smarter

Colin Mowat has gone from fighting crime across the north-east to selling men's grooming products.

"Not all males want to slob out 24/7" - Colin Mowat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Former policeman Colin Mowat is cleaning up a different beat after launching his own range of men’s grooming products.

The 52-year-old Moray-based entrepreneur aims to smarten up his new business patch with The Gentlemen’s Hour.

He said it was aimed at “healthy demand for products which reflect that not all males want to slob out 24/7” despite an increasingly “relaxed approach” to dress and appearance.

He also works part time for Moray Reach Out, working with adults who have learning disabilities.

What drove him to launch his own business?

“I hope to keep on this fulfilling role, which is full of another great group of people, while I develop my business,” Mr Mowat said.

Explaining his move into entrepreneurship, he added: “I have wanted to be part of the creation and selling of a range of products for men, with an emphasis on classic style and fragrance.

“The process of making high quality products from scratch has been an education, and far more complex and demanding than I could have ever imagined.

“The consequence of this has been they have taken years to get to this point.

“At one stage I envisaged launching the week after I retired from the police in April 2020 – that was three years ago.”

Colin Mowat hopes to tap into a growing market with The Gentleman’s Hour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He continued: “I am delighted with the result of the work that has gone into making the initial range for ‘The Gentleman’s Hour.

“While it is currently an online concern at www.gentshour.com, I hope to work with a limited number of outlets throughout the UK so that it has a high street presence too.

“I live in Portessie, near Buckie, and will carry out the office side of the business from there.”

Image: Shutterstock

The Gentlemen’s Hour’s initial range includes shaving cream, balm, face wash, eau de toilette, hand soap and a flannel/face cloth.

“Depending on the market I will move on to other products to strengthen the range,” added Mr Mowat, who was born and grew up in Aberdeen.

30 years in the force

Mr Mowat joined Grampian Police, now part of Police Scotland, in April 1990.

“I served in numerous stations and postings, including traffic,” he said.

“Latterly I was the uniform inspector of Banff and then Elgin before taking on further Aberdeen-based support roles.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my service and appreciate how fortunate I was to gain so much experience and work with great people.

“But I always had a thought that one day I would create something of quality in this country.”

Colin Mowat on his last day as a policeman, three years before launching his own business. Image: Colin Mowat

But why men’s grooming products?

Mr Mowat explained: “My initial interest was in quality shaving products, although I thought it best to develop a wider interest.

“There has been a move recently – accelerated by Covid – towards a ‘relaxed’ approach to dress, appearance et cetera.

“I feel there is a healthy demand for products which reflect that not all males want to slob out 24/7.

Products the end result of careful development for ‘classic market’

“The products have been developed in conjunction with manufacturing companies.

“I am quite proud of this as the hard work, investment and quality shows.

“I did not make these products in my shed, nor did I simply stick a label onto ‘white label’ on-the-shelf products that already exist.

“They are the end result of careful development for the classic market – reflected in both the composition and fragrances used.”

