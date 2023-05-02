‘Another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ as first cruise ship arrives at Aberdeen’s new harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ as first cruise ship arrives at Aberdeen’s new harbour

AIDAaura arrived at Port of Aberdeen on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of tourists descending upon the Granite City.

By Lauren Taylor
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

More than 1,000 tourists have arrived in Aberdeen onboard the first cruise ship to dock the city’s new harbour.

AIDAaura arrived at Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour from Hamburg, offering its guests the opportunity to explore the north-east for a full day as part of their Scottish cruise.

As the sun shone down, it berthed on Castlegate Quay where Visit Aberdeenshire volunteers were waiting to proudly show off the north-east.

The cruise vessel berthed in the harbour, where a force of volunteers, pipers and Highland dancers were waiting to welcome passengers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Guests were given a warm welcome by a 50-strong pipe band and Highland dancers from Robert Gordon’s College before they embarked on their exploration journey.

Passengers had the option to pre-book an excursion to Aberdeen or the surrounding Shire, with a range of experiences on offer – including distillery tours, castle visits and much more.

Those who have not booked an excursion were taken by shuttle bus for the short journey to Guild Street, where they will be free to explore.

Boost for tourism

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, hailed the arrival of the cruise ship as a milestone event for north-east tourism.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive Port of Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He said: “It is fantastic to see the first cruise call arrive at South Harbour today, which marks a new dawn for tourism in the north-east.

“While the tourism industry is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, we’re very encouraged with the number of calls to the port secured for this year and next.

“We look forward to growing our work with the international cruise industry in the coming years, as tens of thousands guests experience the incredible scenery and culture that the region has to offer.”

Members from partner organisations were invited to watch as the first cruise ship docked in the new harbour.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdenshire hopes the city and Aberdeenshire will benefit from the tourism boost the new harbour expansion will bring.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He said: “It’s a great start to the summer season to see the AIDAaura coming into the harbour.

“I think this is another piece of the tourism jigsaw for the north-east, after the opening of the P&J Live in recent years, bringing a whole new range of conferences into the city, we’ve seen the airport expand.

“We’ve now got even larger cruise vessels coming in bringing different passengers here, different visitors here that perhaps wouldn’t have explored this part of the world before.”

The AIDAaura is the largest vessel to berth in the city at 665ft long and has the capacity to carry up to 1,200 passengers.

The new Aberdeen South Harbour construction is nearing completion after ground was first broken on the £400 million expansion project in 2017.

Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen this year?

