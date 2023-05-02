‘Another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ as first cruise ship arrives at Aberdeen’s new harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 tourists have arrived in Aberdeen onboard the first cruise ship to dock the city’s new harbour.

AIDAaura arrived at Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour from Hamburg, offering its guests the opportunity to explore the north-east for a full day as part of their Scottish cruise.

As the sun shone down, it berthed on Castlegate Quay where Visit Aberdeenshire volunteers were waiting to proudly show off the north-east.

Guests were given a warm welcome by a 50-strong pipe band and Highland dancers from Robert Gordon’s College before they embarked on their exploration journey.

Passengers had the option to pre-book an excursion to Aberdeen or the surrounding Shire, with a range of experiences on offer – including distillery tours, castle visits and much more.

Those who have not booked an excursion were taken by shuttle bus for the short journey to Guild Street, where they will be free to explore.

Boost for tourism

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, hailed the arrival of the cruise ship as a milestone event for north-east tourism.

He said: “It is fantastic to see the first cruise call arrive at South Harbour today, which marks a new dawn for tourism in the north-east.

“While the tourism industry is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, we’re very encouraged with the number of calls to the port secured for this year and next.

“We look forward to growing our work with the international cruise industry in the coming years, as tens of thousands guests experience the incredible scenery and culture that the region has to offer.”

Members from partner organisations were invited to watch as the first cruise ship docked in the new harbour.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdenshire hopes the city and Aberdeenshire will benefit from the tourism boost the new harbour expansion will bring.

He said: “It’s a great start to the summer season to see the AIDAaura coming into the harbour.

“I think this is another piece of the tourism jigsaw for the north-east, after the opening of the P&J Live in recent years, bringing a whole new range of conferences into the city, we’ve seen the airport expand.

“We’ve now got even larger cruise vessels coming in bringing different passengers here, different visitors here that perhaps wouldn’t have explored this part of the world before.”

The AIDAaura is the largest vessel to berth in the city at 665ft long and has the capacity to carry up to 1,200 passengers.

The new Aberdeen South Harbour construction is nearing completion after ground was first broken on the £400 million expansion project in 2017.