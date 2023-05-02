Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for April’s SWPL 1 Player of the Month award.

In April, Hutchison, 19, scored three goals, including a brace against Dundee United, as the Dons won two out of their four post-split games.

Those victories over Hamilton Accies and United moved Aberdeen up to ninth in the table, seven points clear of the Terrors in 10th and seven ahead of 11th-placed Accies.

Against Dundee United, Hutchison also reached a personal milestone as she made her 100th appearance for the Dons, having scored 90 goals during that time.

The Dons forward is nominated alongside Celtic’s Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Rangers’ Sam Kerr and Spartans’ captain Alana Marshall.

Hutchison is the second Aberdeen player to be nominated for the SWPL 1 award this season, following Hannah Stewart’s nod back in January.