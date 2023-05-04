David Mackay, former SEPA director in Dingwall and farmer at Huntly dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Mackay, former SEPA director in Dingwall and farmer at Huntly dies

He began his career as a fresh water biologist at Pitlochry, where he also met Maureen. It was here that he also recognised his love for biology

By Chris Ferguson
Professor David Mackay who has died aged 86.
Professor David Mackay who has died aged 86.

After a resolute fight against cancer, David Mackay, a  respected world leader in environmental conservation and protection, has died at the age of 86.

He was north region director of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) from the start of the agency in 1996 until his retiral, based in Dingwall.

Prior to that he was the director of the North East River Purification Board in Aberdeen. He also had a farm in the Huntly area.

After retiring as an officer of SEPA he became a board member of Scottish Natural Heritage and a member of the SEPA north regional board.

In addition, he was advising, and in some instances chairing, numerous influential environmental bodies including Moray Firth Partnership, the Scottish Association for Marine Science, the Scottish Coastal Forum and the Atlantic Frontier Environmental Forum.

National Service

David was born in Stirling in 1936 and after attending the local high school went on to university, studying chemistry, biology and civil engineering, with obligatory National Service in Germany with the Royal Air Force, necessitating a short career break.

He began his career as a fresh water biologist at Pitlochry, where he also met Maureen. It was here that he also recognised his love for biology.

He furthered his career with the Clyde River Purification Board (Clyde RPB), as a fresh water biologist, going on to develop expertise in the marine environment and heading up a multidisciplinary team to study the complex and heavily polluted waters of the River Clyde estuary.

Award

In 1970 he was awarded the prestigious Churchill Fellowship where he chose to study marine pollution issues and the regulatory regimes in the United States of America and Canada, which were to be the foundation for his subsequent international career.

Under the auspices of the World Health Organisation and various national governments, he spent the next few years conducting studies and presenting scientific papers all over the world, including, in Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Turkey, Thailand, Japan, India, Spain and Portugal.

Far East

David was promoted to depute director of the Clyde RPB in 1976. During that period he was permitted to take a three-year sabbatical to work for the Hong Kong government as to set up the colony’s new environment protection agency.

He returned to his native Scotland and Clyde RPB in 1981 but was lured back to Hong Kong to head up environmental services of the international consultancy of Ove Arup & Partners.

With his extensive experience in Scottish river authorities he was appointed to the position of director and river inspector at the North East River Purification Board in 1990.

Although outwardly an unpretentious person, his sincere, charismatic style, working with the staff and board members transformed the culture and made the organisation ready for a smooth change with the forthcoming establishment of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in 1996.

Aberdeenshire

In the early 1990s he purchased a hill farm in Aberdeenshire, which he developed with his wife, Maureen, to whom he was happily married for 43 years until her death in 2004.

They renovated the buildings and planted thousands of native tree species, turning it into a haven for wild life.

During his time with SEPA, David’s experience and expertise in fish farming made him an obvious candidate to become visiting professor of aquatic environmental management at Stirling University.

Honoured

Later in life he received a doctorate from Paisley University and was presented with an OBE by the Queen.

He was by no means merely a scientist; David was a keen angler, scuba diver, golfer, Rotarian as well as a farmer.

In assessing his own life, David would say he had been lucky to have led such a full and rich life but this belied his own enthusiastic and dynamic nature, always looking to the horizon and readying himself for the next challenge which he would meet with flair and determination.

His professional and private life touched many people who benefitted from his warmth and courtesy. He will be sadly missed by those who had the pleasure to have known him. David is survived by his second wife, Felicity, whom he married in 2016 and stepson Jay.

